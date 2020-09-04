Napa Valley College, City of St. Helena resume lease talks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Months after negotiations fell apart, Napa Valley College and the City of St. Helena are once again working on a potential lease of part of the college’s Upper Valley Campus.

In a joint statement issued Friday, the college and city said they “are pleased to announce a commitment to further strengthen and expand their collaboration, and have reached an agreement to negotiate a lease with the City, not to exceed five years, for a portion of the property.”

Specific lease terms have not been announced. The City Council will discuss negotiations in closed sessions at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8. The college Board of Trustees will also discuss the matter at a future meeting.