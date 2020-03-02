Napa Valley College partners with Forbes Travel Guide to launch new hospitality training accreditations

Napa Valley College’s Hospitality, Culinary & Tourism Management Department announced a partnership with Forbes Travel Guide, the global hospitality rating system, to launch luxury service training courses for students and hospitality employees. The new online courses start in June.

The partnership is a result of convening business leaders, educators and community partners through the Napa Hospitality Industry Partnership, said a news release.

Napa Valley Community College District is the one of the first few colleges to offer a Forbes Travel Guide online luxury service training certification, said a news release.

The courses aim to provide students and hospitality employees "with unrivaled knowledge and skill to strengthen their resumes and to elevate luxury service within the hospitality industry."

“This is a unique opportunity for students interested in furthering their hospitality careers using best practices from an industry-leading organization," said Napa Valley College professor and program coordinator Merrick McKeig.

“We are thrilled these new courses at Napa Valley College will help to grow our dynamic workforce," said Whitney Diver McEvoy, president and CEO of the Yountville Chamber of Commerce.

