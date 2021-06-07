Napa Valley Community Housing buys 6-unit apartment complex in St. Helena

Napa Valley Community Housing (NVCH) announced Monday the successful acquisition and preservation of a 6-unit apartment complex Monte Vista Avenue in St. Helena.

The purchase ensures critical and much-needed workforce housing remains affordable for current and future residents for years to come, according to NVCH.

"Amid the ever-changing real estate market — the latest trend being fractional home ownership — NVCH remains focused on our mission to develop, preserve and manage affordable homes and, through our Resident Services Program, teach successful life and leadership skills serves the needs and fabric of our local community," according to a statement issued by NVCH.

"By preserving affordable housing, our vital local workforce can live and work in the same community. This brings benefits not only to the families and residents of the Monte Vista property but also brings benefits to our local employers, roads, schools and economy."

The need to preserve affordable housing is especially critical in light of the devastating wildfires of 2020 where over 100 mid-market homes were destroyed in Deer Park. Families who lived in these homes, and whose children attended St. Helena schools, are now either homeless, competing for scarce affordable rental housing, or have left the area, according to NVCH.