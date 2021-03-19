Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation donates to COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation (FWF) is donating more than $60,000 to support the St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s (SHHF) COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Donations were generously contributed through a matching grant program, with the FWF and an anonymous donor matching donations dollar for dollar.

The fundraising campaign’s success was made possible through the outpouring of monetary support from donors within the FWF and Napa Valley Grapegrowers (NVG) communities. This donation follows an earlier $10,000 contribution when the vaccine clinic first opened, making the FWF’s total gift over $70,000 to-date.

The Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation and St. Helena Hospital Foundation have partnered throughout the pandemic to prioritize the health and safety of essential farmworkers. In July, the FWF and NVG jointly funded the pilot program of SHHF’s mobile testing unit, which since then has successfully provided nearly 15,000 in-the-field COVID-19 tests for vineyard and winery workers.