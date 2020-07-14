Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation establishes COVID-19 Task Force

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since 2011, the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation has served Napa County’s Latino community, providing educational and professional development opportunities for more than 21,000 Napa Valley farm workers and family members. The work continues during these difficult times, as the foundation pivots to keep vineyard and winery workers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since early March, the Farmworker Foundation has developed essential COVID-19 safety protocols and resources in Spanish and English and has been successful in slowing the spread of the virus in the vineyard workplace. To date, Napa County’s COVID-19 cases have remained low compared to other parts of California.

The Farmworker Foundation Board of Directors has established a dedicated COVID-19 Task Force to continue this work. The task force will focus on:

-Connecting farm-working families with the information they need to stay safe at work and at home;

-Communicating the seriousness of COVID-19 and the effectiveness of safety measures;

-Reducing the risks associated with statewide reopening and socializing during summer months;

-Providing clear, bilingual information on testing and quarantine protocols;