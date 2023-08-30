Harvest is getting off to a late, slow-motion start, but growers aren't complaining.

There are reports of Sauvignon Blanc being picked on Howell Mountain and in Rutherford, Chiles Valley and eastern Calistoga. Rodgers Vineyards, Mumm Napa and Domaine Chandon have harvested grapes for Pinots for sparkling wine, while Schramsberg was planning to harvest its first Napa Valley grapes on Wednesday.

Kristin Belair of Honig Vineyard & Winery said harvest has been "uncannily calm."

"With relatively moderate temperatures and no threats of big heat spikes, we are off to a wonderful start and very optimistic about the quality of the vintage," she said.

Here’s the latest harvest report of 2023, organized by American Viticultural Area:

Calistoga

Matt Crafton, Chateau Montelena — “Harvest kicked off in Calistoga last week with a few small Sauvignon Blanc picks on the east side of the AVA. It’s certainly about time. The abundant sunshine of the last 30 days in particular has given this season a firm push. With that said, the meandering cycle of high- and low-pressure systems has spaced out ripening in the valley and certainly in Calistoga. We’re seeing some Cabernet vineyards that are fully colored up with others next door that are less than 25% through veraison. Under the circumstances the variability is expected, but it will make a green drop of unripe fruit that much more important.”

Diamond Mountain District

Bill Dyer, Dyer Vineyard — "Though Hugh Davies and his crew celebrated the beginning of the sparkling wine harvest last week by sabering bottles of Schramsberg, Hugh is also keeping his eye on their estate Cabernet Sauvignon grapes for their Diamond Mountain District Cabernet Sauvignon label, J. Davies, that commemorates his father Jack. Says Hugh: 'After a wet winter, we are pleased to see more growth in the vineyards than we have since 2019. The canopy has filled out nicely and the crop looks evenly spread. Turkeys and coyotes are starting to nibble on the red berries, but we have got a ways to go. We're excited by what we see and welcome a later harvest.' Andrew Geoffrey Vineyard is located near the top of Diamond Mountain, which owner Peter Thompson reports 'is about 95% through veraison, with the Cab Franc lagging a little behind. We anticipate a late harvest this year, starting about the third week of October. The crop size is average, with good cluster size and spacing. We will do a modest post-veraison thinning in approximately 10 days."

Howell Mountain

Laura Barrett, Clif Family Winery — “Lots of positive anticipation coming from Howell Mountain this week. Matt Taylor of Ink Grade harvested 12.5 tons of Sauvignon Blanc on the Napa Valley portion of their property, just below the AVA line. As for red grapes, Brian Brakesman of Summit Lake Vineyard said overall his crop looks great. ‘A little heavy and glad to start our green drop to balance out fruit load now that we’re almost through veraison.’ Angelina Mondavi of Aloft and Dark Matter Wines said, ‘With the next few days being warmer this should help us catch up to a season of ripening more like 2010.’ Jon Jones, winemaker of Paravel, is seeing his Petite Sirah almost caught up and Cabernet is about 6-7 days later then past vintages. He was excited to report that fruit is already developing flavor.”

Chiles Valley District

Alexander Eisele, Volker Eisele Family Estate — "Outstanding ripening conditions. The first fruit harvested in our district is both Sauvignon Musque and Sauvignon Blanc at Sunseri Vineyards. This is about two weeks later than their harvest last year. Most of the remaining Sauvignon Blanc will be harvested in the next week to 10 days. In the reds, veraison looks to be anywhere between 55% and 75% complete with Petite Sirah well ahead of all other reds. Fruit thinning and canopy management continues at a slow and steady pace."

Spring Mountain District

Stuart Smith, Smith-Madrone Winery — "We’re inching ever forward with harvest. Veraison is advancing as it should, with clusters having fuller deep red color, and the berries are beginning to soften. However we are still far from completing veraison. While the Cabernet Franc is starting to show some light pink color, our attention has been distracted by a black bear who is roaming the neighborhood and helping itself to the local apples and doesn’t seem to mind munching on our unripe grapes."

Rutherford

Kristin Belair, Honig Vineyard & Winery — "The start of the 2023 harvest has remained uncannily calm. With relatively moderate temperatures and no threats of big heat spikes, we are off to a wonderful start and very optimistic about the quality of the vintage. Chris Phelps reported last week that they were starting harvest on Friday, with a small pick of Sauvignon Blanc. Elizabeth Vianna of Chimney Rock is looking closely at her Sauvignon Gris in Rutherford. Here at Honig, the Sauvignon Blanc in the tanks tastes beautiful and we are excited that our first Rutherford Sauvignon Blanc may be harvested within the first few days of September. Stay tuned!"

Oakville

Jennifer Rue, Oakville Ranch Vineyards — "Each vintage has a rhythm, and so far 2023 is decidedly downtempo. A string of warmer days has picked up the pace for a steady progression through veraison. At our estate in the eastern hills of Oakville, we’re closing in on 85% through veraison on our Chardonnay and earliest Cabernet Sauvignon blocks while our Cabernet Franc is approaching 30%. On the valley floor, Ben Forgeron, vineyard manager with Groth, reports their Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon block is 100% through as of last week, and the first field samples on their Sauvignon Blanc blocks are riding just under 18 Brix, putting their first pick in mid-September, echoing the familiar 'three weeks behind' refrain. The forecasted cooler Labor Day weekend is another departure from our recent early and compressed drought seasons. For those of us with white grapes in Oakville, we appreciate the time to develop the layered and complex flavors that come from a steady ripening curve."

Yountville

Louis Kapcsandy Jr., Kapcsandy Family Winery — "After a three-day stretch of warm afternoons to finish off August, the weather appears favorable, if not optimum for ripening the phenolics. As vineyard canopies are healthy, with gorgeous, dark green leaves, there is little concern that the precious bloom on the grape skins are in any jeopardy of burn. Along with the forecast blessing of moderate heat and cool overnight lows for the next several weeks, the anthocyanins (color compounds) should ripen to perfection and the resulting reds will be dark, black beauties. Tannins and flavor do have a significant journey ahead to reach full maturity (and sugars are still loading in the fruit), but the general consensus is highly optimistic for a steady stretch of sunny skies for the next four to six weeks. If this wish becomes reality, a very fine to excellent vintage is again within our grasp."

Atlas Peak

Igor Sill, Sill Family Vineyards — "There's been very little change since last week high atop Atlas Peak's vineyards. Last week's elevated heat provided much-needed warmth after the cool winter rains."

Stags Leap District

Elizabeth Vianna, Chimney Rock Winery — "The common and resounding theme in Stags Leap District is that harvest will be late this year. Elias Fernandez, winemaker at Shafer Vineyards, was finishing up fruit-thinning this past week, but feels that things are up to four to five weeks behind. He said the interplay between 'hot, then cool back and forth is causing slow ripening, which is good.' Marcus Notaro, winemaker at Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, is liking what he sees so far: 'Balanced fruit loads, beautiful loose clusters, and healthy canopies.' Veraison is lingering and Notaro was just starting some fruit-thinning as well. Alison Rodriguez, winemaker at Silverado Vineyards, was also finishing up fruit-thinning, and also commented on grapes 'taking their time getting ripe — like all other produce this year (apricots, cherries, tomatoes). Long ripening under favorable conditions typically means great flavor so we are just grateful for as much warm and dry weather as we can get.' At Chimney Rock, we are in the same spot. We just finished fruit-thinning our Bordeaux varieties and now we prepare, clean, and wait patiently for what we expect to be a wonderful crop."

Oak Knoll District

Jon Ruel, Trefethen Family Vineyards — "The harvest has finally begun, with some Pinot Noir for sparkling wine coming off the vine at Rodgers Vineyards. Consistent with the late season, Materra indicated that their whites are over two weeks out while some of their red blocks are still going through veraison. Scott Meadows at Silenus noted that their Cabernet Sauvignon seems to be ahead of their Cabernet Franc, which is very unusual, and we have seen the same here at Trefethen this year. Growers are enthusiastic about the potential quality of the vintage, especially if this warm weather continues into the weeks ahead."

Mount Veeder

Kassidee Kemp, Hess Persson Estates — "Unfortunately, I don’t have much of an update from last time we connected. We are still just sitting, waiting, and waiting some more! We continue to be positioned to start harvest around October, based on the current Brix readings."

Coombsville

Tom Farella, Farella Vineyard — "The weather has returned to perfect warm days and cool nights here in Coombsville but is forecast to cool down at the end of the week. The vines look great but are still a few weeks off from real harvest considerations. Cabernet is near completion for veraison and Merlot is finally getting going. Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay will soon be turning the corner and headed for harvest, so we hope for perfect weather the next month — or two."

Carneros

Christopher Hyde, Hyde Vineyards — "Warm weather is helping to ripen this year's crop in Carneros, Napa Valley. This year our Pinot Noir vines have the best yields we have seen in many years, and are fully colored. Chardonnay berries are starting to soften and sugars will continue to develop over the next couple of weeks as harvest approaches."

For real-time harvest photos and updates, visit the Napa Valley Vintners’ Harvest 2023 website at harvestnapa.com.

PHOTOS: Mumm celebrates the beginning of harvest