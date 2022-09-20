Napa Valley harvest report: 'A wild weather ride'

Every Napa Valley grape harvest presents its own unique circumstances, and this year — drought, sweltering heat wave, downpour — is no exception.

Growers say the grapes have generally weathered what Tom Farella of Farella Vineyards calls "a wild weather ride."

"The heat was substantial and signs are everywhere of damage to plants and trees but, for the most part, the vines seem to have made it through with some damage but relatively OK," Farella said.

Alexander Eisele reported about an inch of rain in Chiles Valley, amounted to "a little more than just dust control" and slowing down harvest activity. No correspondents seemed fazed by the rain, and quality is reported to be high.

"Although there will be less red wine made in the Napa Valley this year, the quality will be up there with notable great year vintages," said Igor Sill of Sill Family Vineyards.

Here’s this week's harvest report, organized by American Viticultural Area:

Calistoga

Matt Crafton, Chateau Montelena — “The whirlwind continues. The week of beautiful weather leading up to last weekend’s rain was a welcome reprieve but didn’t seem to slow the pace of harvest. It’s difficult to believe we’re only three weeks into September as many of the later-ripening portions of the AVA are seeing activity, some of which are four weeks ahead of average. In the winery, plentiful tank space has yielded to careful planning and extended scheduling. Picks have been lighter than expected and quality seems to be directly related to how well the vines weathered the heat. It will take some time to sort these characteristics out but the overall diversity of flavor in the fruit is something to be excited about.”

Howell Mountain

Laura Barrett, Clif Family Winery — "The Howell Mountain AVA had about 1.3 inches of rainfall over the weekend. All of the producers that I spoke to had their Zinfandel off the vine prior to the rain, so the storm impacted mainly Cabernet. The wet weather settled the dust from our volcanic soil and freshened the air. Mia Klein pointed out that the lack of fog and good drainage, two defining features of the Howell Mountain AVA, allowed for easy recovery from this weather event, leaving a few more days, or weeks, for producers to ripen their mountain Cab."

Diamond Mountain District

Bill Dyer, Dyer Vineyards — "After the recent heat wave, Diamond Mountain welcomed over an inch of rain on Sunday. Some blocks with sufficient maturity were picked ahead of the rains, other blocks remain out, mostly Cabernet Sauvignon, as its loose clusters and thick skins should not be impacted by this amount of rain. Chuck Haas: 'Haas Family Vineyard picked Cabernet on Saturday. Lower yield from the dehydration but great flavor profile.' Kevin Vecchiarelli of Diamond Mountain Vineyard: 'We picked a small amount of CS (5 tons) on Saturday … We will start picking this Wednesday through Saturday. All of my best lots are holding on (two to three weeks away).' Peter Thompson of Andrew Geoffery Vineyard: 'We are planning on picking about 1/3 of our fruit on Wednesday and Thursday. The next pick should be about 10 days off.'"

Chiles Valley District

Alexander Eisele, Volker Eisele Family Estate — "A little more than just dust control, the CVD received about an inch of rain. Because of this harvest activity has slowed. Prior to the rain, Zinfandel was being harvested, average yields with very nice quality. I imagine that things will ramp up again next week with the first Merlot and Cabernet being very close."

Spring Mountain District

Stuart Smith, Smith-Madrone Winery — "What a difference one week makes. The extreme heat backed off and hardly a week later the Spring Mountain District vineyards are drenched with several inches of welcome rain. Most of the Spring Mountain wineries still have a substantial amount of red grapes remaining to be harvested. It’s unusual to have the Spring Mountain wineries in unison, but this week we have it. The rain is giving all of us a much-needed break, it’s also giving us the opportunity to create some much-needed tank space and to allow the winemakers to fine-tune their picking schedules to harvest the grapes at perfect levels of maturity."

Rutherford

Kristin Belair, Honig Vineyard & Winery — "It is all about the weather. The first half of September went from relatively calm weather to record-shattering heat and now record rainfall. Ironically, record rainfall in September, typically the driest month of the year, does not take much. The rain brought everyone a welcome break from an intense week and maybe even eight hours of sleep. Suffice to say, all Honig’s Rutherford appellation fruit is in, and we are carefully planning our next moves to get the remaining half of our reds in. The upcoming weather seems to be in our favor, and it is hard not to get excited about the vintage as we taste through the fermenting tanks, despite the meteorological challenges we all have faced. Chris Phelps of Inglenook shares similar sentiments about the 2022 vintage: 'The extraction of color, aroma and texture is superb.'”

Oakville

Jennifer Rue, Oakville Ranch Vineyards — “Last week’s weather was perfect for recovering from the intense heat. By Wednesday, the morning sky was lit-up with a veritable who’s who of picks across Oakville each day, including Groth, Ghost Block, Oakville Ranch, Opus One, Paradigm, and Screaming Eagle. The forecast for rain on Sunday picked up the pace to bring in the rest of the thinner-skinned varietals and any Cabernet Sauvignon that was ready. Growers across the AVA report that 25-40% of blocks remain to be picked. Paradigm’s Mark Fasi puts it succinctly: 'What’s hanging needs more time.' Rain, followed by warmth and coupled with the resilience of Cabernet Sauvignon, made the storm a ‘no biggie’ event, serving to space out what looked like a one-seating vintage gobbling up tank space. Even a few days are welcome, giving winemakers time to evaluate the character of earlier picks before bringing in the remaining lots. Mild early season conditions and the heat that followed appear to be yielding concentrated wines with an elegant and refined tannin framework."

Yountville

Louis Kapcsandy Jr., Kapcsandy Family Winery — "For many, not all, the recent rain was a welcome sight. Accumulations of 0.75 to 1.15 inches were reported, and now with high pressure rebuilding there is a bit of light at the end of the tunnel. Sugars, primarily concerning valley floor fruit, have decreased nearly a full Brix degree. A good portion of Sleeping Lady vineyard, later ripening blocks at Blankiet and Dominus, along with the majority of Cabernets at Kapcsandy will not come off the vine until next week. With overnight lows back into the mid-50s and below, the vines remaining to be picked are holding steady. Winemaking consultants and cellar crews will have little rest the next few weeks, as tanks are drained, pressed and refilled again. Quiet optimism is the general sentiment this week."

Atlas Peak

Igor Sill, Sill Family Vineyards — "This week’s rain brought us much needed hydration following the heat wave and expedited the harvest pick, making this an earlier than normal ending to the 2022 harvest. As a grower and winemaker, the quality of our mountain fruit is great, but there’s just not enough of it. Harvesting will continue in the Atlas Peak AVA for the next two weeks. About two-thirds of the fruit has already been picked. Our Sill Family Vineyards sits on a high plateau on Atlas Peak with lots of sunshine, low yields and minimal use of water, so our fruit ripens longer. This coming week we’re picking our Merlot, with our Cabernet Sauvignon following right behind, pretty much in the final ripening stages. Although there will be less red wine made in the Napa Valley this year, the quality will be up there with notable great year vintages."

Stags Leap District

Elizabeth Vianna, Chimney Rock Winery — "Just when we thought harvest couldn’t take yet another interesting turn, it did just that with some precious rain. The weather patterns have certainly wreaked a bit of havoc for winemakers in Stags Leap District and the entire valley this week. Elias Fernandez reached his SLD finish line right before the rain and declared it an “Indy of a harvest.” Chris Tyan and his team at Cliff Lede Vineyards completed their harvest on September 15th beating most of us. Josh Widaman, winemaker at Pine Ridge Vineyards, said, “This rain was jut what the doctor ordered for us. The crew is ferociously attacking drain and presses so that we can clear out tank space for the onslaught.” Although they are only one third of the way through harvest, their SLD fruit is almost all in. Carmel Greenberg, winemaker at Clos du Val, reports they are 80% finished with their SLD fruit and would pause for the rain and possibly finish later this week. Marcus Notaro, winemaker at Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, had harvested some hillside Cabernets, but was waiting for the rain to pass and the next bit of heat before he continues his harvest journey. At Chimney Rock, we are in the same boat. We are about a third in, with some hillside Cabernet blocks, all our Merlot and some Petit Verdot now fermenting in tank—while we wait for some of the other blocks to reach their perfect ripeness with the next few warm days after the rain. The canopies have held up beautifully in spite of the big heat wave and as we begin to assess the first lots, we are getting excited about the density in color and structure of these wines. It will all be well worth the wait and hard work."

Oak Knoll District

Jon Ruel, Trefethen Family Vineyards — "Although the wild weather of September continued with a splash of rain over the weekend, our optimism for the vintage remains high. The more delicate varieties have all been picked and we are down to just Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot remaining. The rainfall awakened the smells of the oak forest around our hillside vineyard, the grapes are still tasting great and our crew is busy and happy as we enter the home stretch."

Coombsville

Tom Farella, Farella Vineyard — "It's been a wild weather ride over the last week, with extreme high temperatures last week and now the cooler Alaskan storm dominating the harvest discussion. The heat was substantial and signs are everywhere of damage to plants and trees but, for the most part, the vines seem to have made it through with some damage but relatively OK. The wall of red grapes is still out there and very nice weather ahead should get things going later this week."

Carneros

Christopher Hyde, Hyde Vineyards — "After a week of intense heat we had half an inch of rain in Carneros over the past weekend. Merlot, Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc make up the balance of what is left on the vine. The weather should warm up later in the week as harvest starts to wind down in the Carneros region."

For real-time harvest photos and updates, visit the Napa Valley Vintners’ Harvest 2022 website at harvestnapa.com.