Napa Valley harvest report: Another devastating fire

Harvest became a secondary concern this week as a new wave of fires tore through upper Napa Valley.

Given the ongoing emergency, many correspondents, especially those Upvalley, couldn't submit reports this week. Those who did struck a somber tone, with Jennifer Rue of Oakville Ranch Vineyards calling the 2020 season "an exercise in uncertainty and crisis management."

Lorenzo Dalla Brea said Hess Collection decided not to harvest grapes at Mount Veeder this year.

"Unfortunately it looks like the fire situation is not over and I understand we are not the only one to have made this very difficult decision," he said.

Here’s this week’s harvest report, organized by American Viticultural Area (AVA):

Rutherford — Kristin Belair, Honig Vineyard & Winery — “It seems nearly impossible to find words for what is before us. My heart breaks for Napa Valley. I know as a community we will eventually work our way through this and come back bright and resilient and that there will we some lovely wines from the 2020 vintage. For now though, we are done with bringing in grapes for this year and will be helping our friends, colleagues and neighbors in any way that we are able."