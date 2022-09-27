Napa Valley harvest report: Entering the home stretch

After the whiplash of heat and rain, work has resumed a steadier tempo as the Napa Valley's 2022 harvest enters its final weeks amid pleasant fall weather.

Alexander Eisele in Chiles Valley reports "dream conditions for harvesting." Jon Ruel of Trefethen Family Vineyards says many grapegrowers in the Oak Knoll District "are slowing down, catching our breath, and allowing these last grapes to hang out a little longer."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

"What a difference a week makes!" writes Tom Farella of Farella Vineyard in Coombsville. "Having worked through some earlier picks, then the heat, then the rain, we are going through and lining up the remainder of harvest in perfect conditions."

Here’s this week's harvest report, organized by American Viticultural Area:

Calistoga

Matt Crafton, Chateau Montelena — “After quite the breakneck pace, harvest has settled into a more routine cadence. Many winemakers decided to pull the trigger ahead of the light rain last weekend, which materialized more for entertainment and enjoyment than substance. With that said, many vineyards in Calistoga are completely picked out with others days rather than weeks out. What has come off the vine recently has been in remarkable shape, given the circumstances, with excellent flavor and balance. Yields in the field also seem to be rebounding in these later-ripening Cabernet and Petit Verdot vineyards. The Napa Valley magic is still alive and well.”

Howell Mountain

Laura Barrett, Clif Family Winery — "Harvest is moving along nicely in the Howell Mountain AVA. Our early picks are finishing up fermentation and reinforcing some of the high expectations we had for this growing season. Angelina Mondavi described her wines as 'beautiful, chewy tannins and color is off the charts!' She still has about 200 tons left on the vine and 'grapes are loving the dry, cooler weather.' At Clif Family’s Cold Springs Vineyard, I am waiting — this fall weather is ideal and flavors are improving with extra time on the vine. The winemaking team at Bremer has called 2022 'the tale of two harvests.' Much of their estate was harvested before the heat, and now, after a brief pause, they are slowly bringing in their Howell Mountain fruit with more control and precision. Finally, Mike Lamborn of Lamborn Family Vineyards said his Cabernet is in the 'zone' — pH, TA and sugars are there, but they are waiting for more flavor development and expect to begin their Cab harvest next week."

Diamond Mountain District

Bill Dyer, Dyer Vineyards — "Harvesting picked up speed in the beautiful ripening weather we had last week. Diamond Creek Winery finished their harvest. Diamond Mountain Vineyard, at the top of the AVA, harvested Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Cabernet Sauvignon from the earlier-ripening, closely spaced portions of their lower vineyard and will finish the remainder this week. They anticipate harvesting their upper vineyard starting Oct. 3. Their Constanci Syrah block, on the Sonoma side of the mountain, came in two weeks ago. Mina Family Vineyards, also near the top, harvested their Cabernet Sauvignon on Sept. 16, the earliest harvest ever from this property, formerly known as SummitVine Ranch (welcome to the neighborhood)! Their crop was very light, accelerating the ripening. Andrew Geoffrey brought in all their Clone 15 Cab, 75% of their Clone 337, and expect to bring in Cab Franc and Petit Verdot on Sept. 29. At Dyer Vineyard, lower on the mountain and next to Diamond Creek, we have drained and pressed our dry-farmed Cab Franc, which is showing deep color, intensity, and concentration."

Chiles Valley District

Alexander Eisele, Volker Eisele Family Estate — "Optimal weather, 80s during the day and 50s at night. Cabernet and Merlot are in full swing. Lower than average yields, though beautiful quality. Nice balanced flavors with Brix on the lower side. Very few signs of the extreme weather we recently experienced. These are dream conditions for harvesting."

Spring Mountain District

Stuart Smith, Smith-Madrone Winery — "The rain scrubbed away all that dust, and with moderate temperatures it’s a Chamber of Commerce picture-perfect harvest. Everyone on Spring Mountain will be harvesting their reds this week. The waiting is over. As Wes Steffens at 7 & 8 said, 'It’s game on this week.' Ron Rosenbrand at Spring Mountain Vineyard and Frank Shaefer at York Creek Vineyards won’t finish until mid-October and David Tate at Barnett will finish just a little earlier. Overall, the Merlot crop seems down, the Cabernet Sauvignon is slightly below normal and the Cabernet Franc is slightly above normal. Despite the hot spell everyone is very happy with what they’re tasting."

Rutherford

Kristin Belair, Honig Vineyard & Winery — "Traveling through the Rutherford AVA, one can see that many vineyards have been harvested. With the post-equinox weather settling into a steady, mild pattern, the pace of harvest is following suit. Even though we are no longer bringing in fruit every day at Honig, there is still a great deal of work to do. Reds are being pressed out and barreled down. Whites are finishing fermentation and either getting moved into barrels or being assembled into larger blends in preparation for final blending and bottling. Mother Nature may have more surprises for us before it is all said and done, but thus far we have managed to meet the challenges and are quite delighted with the resulting wines.”

Oakville

Jennifer Rue, Oakville Ranch Vineyards — "Harvest resumes in earnest this week with sites on leaner soils scheduling their last picks. Up at Oakville Ranch, we will be finishing up our Cabernet harvest by the end of this week, leaving one block of Grenache for October. The harvest story is different at valley floor blocks. Vigorous vines on deeper soils continue to work on losing the water incorporated from heat storm irrigations and the rain that followed. As we continue to enjoy fantastic early fall hang time weather, those blocks should start picking by the middle of next week and wrap up by mid-October. Just 20 days out from the first red picks it’s still early days for characterizing the vintage. Extreme vintages tend to magnify the impact of site. With some vineyards all in and others left to pick, it could be the tale of two vintages in one."

Yountville

Louis Kapcsandy Jr., Kapcsandy Family Winery — "The cooler weather is providing a brief break for picking crews. Sugars Brix in the remaining fruit is being reported in the 23-26 degree range around the Yountville AVA, and ferments are moving along smoothly. The remaining Cabernets still have very fine potential, and if the afternoon winds stay light, dehydration should not become an issue. Qualitatively, the musts are releasing color fast and the phenolics are intense. That being said, everyone wishes the yields were better, which really is a sign that sales are robust. The final days are fast approaching; then we can all breathe a sigh of relief."

Atlas Peak

Igor Sill, Sill Family Vineyards — "This harvest season proved to be an incredibly hectic time with more curveballs thrown at us from Mother Nature, making this an earlier than normal ending to the 2022 harvest. Early September’s heat wave expedited a quicker than normal ripening for our high-elevation Atlas Peak vineyards. We picked in the cool early morning prior to sunrise, last Friday at 4 a.m. With this year’s ongoing drought affecting our tonnage yields, our desired outcome was achieved with exquisitely concentrated flavors which should result in spectacular Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot handcrafted vintage wines. Now, the work of primary fermentation and then barrel aging continues along with much relief, a sense of joy and the beauty of Napa’s transition into fall ahead. Sharon Tijan of Tijan Family Vineyards states, 'End of this week is our probable pick, slightly earlier than last year, but the taste is wonderful. We're so proud of our amazing Atlas Peak grapes.'"

Stags Leap District

Elizabeth Vianna, Chimney Rock Winery — "A number of winemakers in Stags Leap District are still busy harvesting grapes. I think we would all agree that one of the characteristics this harvest does not have is predictability. Josh Widaman, winemaker at Pine Ridge Vineyards, reports, 'We have one block of young vines that is taking its sweet time — pun intended. All other fruit has been brought in off Stags Leap District vineyards.' Carmel Greenberg, winemaker at Clos du Val, picked two more Stags Leap District Cabernet blocks, but still has a few more for this week. Their last block in will be from their young Carménère, which will hang for another couple of weeks. Marcus Notaro, winemaker at Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, has been picking away this week with about 20% to go. Robert Smith, winemaker at Quixote, reports, 'We are all in as of this past Wednesday, and now the real fun begins!!' Michael Baldacci, winemaker at Baldacci Family Vineyards, brought most of his fruit in with a couple of small blocks left for this week. Michael exclaims, 'Wild one is right!' At Chimney Rock, we are also harvesting away and delighting in the seasonal temperatures to bring those last few flavors around. We are looking at an early October finish line."

Oak Knoll District

Jon Ruel, Trefethen Family Vineyards — "Considering we're still in September, it is amazing how far along we are with the harvest, including a lot of Cabernet Sauvignon coming off the vine in the Oak Knoll District this week. Scott Meadows at Silenus summarized how the topsy-turvy weather created a very 'unconventional order' for them with 'Cabernet Sauvignon before Pinot Noir and Cabernet Franc before Merlot.' That said, with the remaining fruit looking very good and the pleasant weather in the forecast, the sense of urgency has dissipated. Many of us, including Clif Family and Materra, are slowing down, catching our breath, and allowing these last grapes to hang out a little longer."

Coombsville

Tom Farella, Farella Vineyard — "What a difference a week makes! Having worked through some earlier picks, then the heat, then the rain, we are going through and lining up the remainder of harvest in perfect conditions. Cabernet is finally coming off in a serious way as we work our way to the back end of harvest and get ready to start pressing-off some of the earlier reds and plan pick days for the main Cabernet blocks. Vineyard sampling has been tricky with the weather changes and the main factors of flavor, color and acidity have bounced around but seem to be leveling off. Some damaged fruit is being removed ahead of harvest but we are seeing a return to steady ripening and, for the most part, a fantastic growing season — just need to stay on your toes!"

For real-time harvest photos and updates, visit the Napa Valley Vintners’ Harvest 2022 website at harvestnapa.com.