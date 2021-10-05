Napa Valley harvest report: Entering the home stretch

Stags Leap District

Elizabeth Vianna, Chimney Rock Winery — "Harvest continued steadily this week as more vintners get closer to that finish line. Celia Welch finished harvesting the Lindstrom family Nicali Vineyard yesterday. She reports enthusiastically that 'flavors and color this year are remarkable, everything has nice bright acid also.' Michael Baldacci, at Baldacci Family Vineyards, reports that at long last they have started to harvest grapes from their Stags Leap District vineyards. Jon Emmerich, winemaker at Silverado Vineyards, continues harvesting their SLD Cabernet Sauvignon at a steady pace. He expected to finish this week. Marcus Notaro, winemaker at Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, is moving right along and should be finished picking Fay this Tuesday and more of SLV this week, remarking that 'First wines off the skins are dark, flavorful, with good quality tannins. What a change from last year, Mother Nature has certainly decided to give us a break.' At Chimney Rock, our pace has picked up considerably. Our Ganymede Vineyard is all in and will be cold soaking in the cellar while we will be finishing up with our Tomahawk Vineyard Cabernet this week. Only a couple of blocks to go after that. We are thrilled with early flavors as well as the great weather, which has allowed us to harvest at a manageable rhythm. Mother Nature has indeed been kind."