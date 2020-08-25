Napa Valley harvest report: Harvest begins amid fire and smoke

Spring Mountain District -- Stuart Smith, Smith-Madrone Winery -- “Despite the heat, rolling blackouts, lightning, fires and now smoke, the vines are holding up much better than most of us are. Only those vines nearest the forests are showing real stress. Crop levels appear below normal, especially with Cabernet Sauvignon. Stony Hill has already harvested some Chardonnay and may harvest Gewürztraminer later this week. Keenan, Schweiger and Smith-Madrone are looking to start their Chardonnay later this week or early next week. Schweiger may also start their Pinot Noir this week.”

St. Helena -- Matt Reid, Benessere Vineyards -- "Heat waves, a tropical storm and lightning-induced fires are no way to bring the beautiful 2020 growing season to a close, but our community continues to pull together in these challenging times. Our sympathies go out to those impacted by the fires, and our appreciation goes out to everyone who is providing assistance to those who have been displaced.

"Although some white grapes have been harvested, our reds are still hovering around 20 Brix. We will nurture them through the heat and other stresses to achieve the rich flavors and ripe tannins that the St. Helena AVA is known for. The Sangiovese for our Rosato and old vine Zinfandel are the likely first picks at our estate and we anxiously await their arrival."