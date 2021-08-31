Napa Valley harvest report: Harvest continues at steady pace

Rutherford — Kristin Belair, Honig Vineyard & Winery — "Last week, we predicted that we would be reaching our daily crush capacity soon. That has certainly happened. Our schedule is bursting at the seams every day until after Labor Day and we are already starting to schedule the earlier Cabernet vineyards! Chris Phelps reports the following: 'Marsanne and Roussane look ready for this week, and with the warm weather this past weekend, we will be into our first blocks of Merlot, Syrah, and young Cabernet Sauvignon just after Labor Day. Yields are a bit on the low side, but quality for the entire estate looks very, very good so far!'"

Oakville — Jennifer Rue, Oakville Ranch Vineyards — "The early weeks of each vintage allow white grapes, which account for less than 12% of plantings in Oakville, to take the spotlight. Last week, Sauvignon Blanc dominated picks in Oakville, including Mondavi and Turnbull bringing in their blocks. Reports of a lean crop persist, with some sites down as much as 50%. Estimates for red grapes show expected yields to be less impacted. Hot days over the weekend helped push the last Sauvignon Blanc blocks across the finish line, with Chardonnay and Semillon following close behind. Cooler weather in the forecast helped calm nerves, keeping an 'easy does it' pace to this first phase of harvest 2021."