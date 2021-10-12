Napa Valley harvest report: Harvest ends with high quality, no drama

Yountville

Louis Kapcsandy Jr., Kapcsandy Family Winery — "The finish line is within sight, with the last of the Cabernets coming in over the next eight days. Post-harvest work in the vineyards is in high gear; compost spreads, seeding cover crops and fertilization ahead of a much-anticipated rain event next week. Concurrently, fermentations are running smoothly with excellent color and tannin extraction. Phenolics are off-the-charts, similar to 2019 and 2013. As noted by several of my colleagues there is widespread enthusiasm for the overall quality of the vintage and significant relief that the heat experienced in September was tolerable. That and the fact that the valley was spared from devastating fires is ample cause for celebration. There will be many stories to share about this vintage to future generations, and the best wines crafted will age effortlessly for at least 30 years. Most importantly, the root of each story and every wine begins with a human being. From those who tend the vines, to those who handle the fruit and gently move the wine in the cellars, to the passionate visionaries that take the road less travelled on their journey to craft a legacy, we are honored and indebted."