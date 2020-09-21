Napa Valley harvest report: Harvest enters its final weeks

Howell Mountain — Laura Barrett, Clif Family Winery — “The theme this week has been blue skies and harvesting early ripening red varietals. While most Cabernet lots are still a few weeks out, I did harvest one block of Cab from our Croquet Vineyard at Clif Family Winery. A week earlier than 2019, and about 15% less yield, the juice is tasty with balanced acidity and lower than usual Brix at the crush pad. Sean Capiaux at O’Shaughnessy Winery reports that they will finish their Merlot harvest this week. 'Flavors are good and surprisingly the sugars at the crusher are not too high,' he stated. Mia Klein, Winemaker for Cimarossa, noted that 'canopies are holding up pretty well and flavors are developing. Good progression all in all.' In the heat of this challenging vintage, Mia summed it up perfectly: 'We take what we have and do our very best. It may mean everything from making some kick ass wines to passing on picking an obviously tainted block or two and a bunch of things in between.'”