Napa Valley harvest report: Light, early harvest underway

Howell Mountain — Laura Barrett, Clif Family Winery — "On Howell Mountain, residents and winery owners were happy to return to their homes and businesses this week, thankful that the fire did not enter our AVA. While harvest is well underway on the valley floor with many whites and Pinots, our Cabernet-focused mountain still remains in ripening mode with little to no grapes being picked. At Clif Family Winery, I have one early block of Zinfandel that is pretty sweet and I anticipate an earlier than normal harvest at this particular site. Overall, winemakers are collaborating about this strange year and season, and brainstorming together on how to navigate the challenges we’ve faced."

Diamond Mountain District — Dawnine Dyer, Dyer Vineyards — "Like clockwork, Von Strasser officially kicked off harvest 2020 on Diamond Mountain when they picked their Gruener Veltliner on Aug 8. Then, just when we were getting our arms around COVID-19 protocols for harvest, we got the light show from hell followed by a frightening view of the LNU fire. Kevin Vecchiarelli, evacuated from his home, has moved into the Constant Winery where he is keeping an eye on the vineyards and anticipates picking Chardonnay next week. Rob Loyd at Vineyard 29 says 'the harvest is going to be light and early and no one is arguing with him!'"