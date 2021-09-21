Napa Valley harvest report: Most growers report light crop

Atlas Peak

Joel Antonio, Alpha Omega — Cordes Vineyard — "This past week, we finished picking Cabernet Sauvignon at our Cordes Vineyard, making it the first vineyard in our single vineyard program that we completed harvesting this vintage. The fruit is beautiful! There was so much fog during the last of our three picks. The first night it was 68 degrees, and the next night 55 degrees before dropping to 48 degrees the final night, giving us three different environments in three nights. Last week’s colder temperatures mean the vines will hold longer, there won’t be shriveling or dehydration and the sugar accumulation will slow. The tannins are still ripening at some of the vineyards on Atlas Peak. The yield is down about 25 percent, and everyone is expected to wrap harvest early. To compare, in 2019, our last pick at Cordes was on Nov. 5. We still have Petit Verdot hanging, and it’s looking really good."

Stags Leap District

Elizabeth Vianna, Chimney Rock Winery — "In Stags Leap District, the rhythms of harvest slowed down slightly with the recent cool down. At Shafer Vineyards, winemaker Elias Fernandez, is all finished with Merlot and about halfway through hillside Cabernet Sauvignon. He was planning a slowdown over this past weekend and will continue harvesting around mid-week. Jon Emmerich, winemaker at Silverado Vineyards, reports they had harvested around 60 tons of Stags Leap District Cabernet Sauvignon and they were picking some small blocks on the property while they wait for other blocks. Josh Widaman, winemaker at Pine Ridge, reports that they are about one-third through their 47 acres of SLD. Malbec is in, along with some terraced Cabernet Sauvignon while they, too, wait for other blocks to ripen to perfection. Marcus Notaro, winemaker at Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, had started picking from the upper slopes of Fay Vineyard and heading back into those hillsides after a weekend lull. 'Kind of a slow ramp up, but things look excellent, canopies are in great shape and the fruit weathered the little Labor Day heat event without incident,' he reports. At Chimney Rock, we will add a few tanks this week with our Alpine Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc, while we wait for most of our estate Cabernet Sauvignon to arrive. The upcoming warming trend should be just the push we need to ramp up. We are ready!"