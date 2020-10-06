Napa Valley harvest report: Surveying the damage after the Glass Fire

St. Helena -- Katie Hayne Simpson, Chase Cellars -- "Harvest 2020 in northern St Helena came to an abrupt halt as the Glass Fire broke out early Sunday, Sept. 27. Now a week into the fire, our hearts go out to the growers and wineries who will have to leave their grapes on the vine because of the heavy smoke. Absolutely everyone in Appellation St. Helena has been affected – some dramatically, having lost everything; while others (including Chase) had the opportunity of making a mad dash to prepare for the worst. The fires continue to burn to the north and firefighters and the utilities are busy securing burn areas. Here in St. Helena we’re assessing the damage to our homes, livelihoods and psyches. That being said, 2020 won’t be a complete loss -- many St. Helena vineyards were already harvested and have delicious new wines tucked away. Cooler, damp weather is predicted this weekend which will help wash this event into history. At this point I can only report that Chase Cellars’ physical infrastructure was spared, harvest 2020 has come to an end for us, and we’re eagerly looking forward to 2021."