Napa Valley harvest report: The finishing touches

Mild weather has slowed the tempo of harvest from a sprint to a leisurely stroll as growers bring in their last blocks.

"Weather conditions remain close to perfect which is certainly making for a relaxing walk to the finish line," reports Alexander Eisele from Chiles Valley. "Beautiful fruit, nice flavors, just lower than average yields."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

In St. Helena, Spottswoode has begun the post-harvest routine of removing shade cloths and applying "foliar fertilizer spray made up of microbial tea, micro and macro nutrients, and kelp, which helps the vines recover from the aforementioned high heat and the stress of our ongoing drought," according to Aron Weinkauf.

Here’s the last harvest report of 2022, organized by American Viticultural Area:

Calistoga

Matt Crafton, Chateau Montelena — “Harvest is wrapping up at Montelena as autumn has officially arrived. Amidst the continued dry weather, the re-emergence of the marine layer has been most welcome. Its moderating effect has fixed the remaining unpicked fruit on a steady ripening trajectory for those looking for additional hang time. In contrast, those who’ve already picked have been able to get an early jump on seeding cover crop as well as development ahead of the winter rains. In the meantime, we’re continuing to drain tanks and soak up barrels. This last round of fruit has been beautiful, with excellent structure and color.”

Howell Mountain

Laura Barrett, Clif Family Winery — “Vintners seem to be over the hump of the 2022 harvest season this week. Many producers are reporting being more than 75% in with just a few remaining blocks of Cabernet left on the vine. These sunny and warm days are ideal for maximizing hang time on the mountain, although nighttime temperatures are regularly dipping into the 40s in many parts of the AVA. I’d say we likely have 10-14 days of ripening before most vintners will call it a season. Winemakers on Howell Mountain are very optimistic on the quality of the vintage as they press off tanks to make way for those last few picks.”

Diamond Mountain District

Bill Dyer, Dyer Vineyards — "With recent mild days and cool nights, ideal ripening weather, many vineyards on the mountain are continuing to harvest this week, though the end is in sight. Samantha Rubanowitz, responsible for Shramsberg’s vineyards, including their Diamond Mountain Cab blocks, said, 'We are still harvesting off the J. Davies Estate for two nights this week. We will have one final pick next week, from our greenest sections.' Having finished up last week, Graham Wehmeier, winemaker at Diamond Creek Winery, summarized their harvest: 'A little stressful at the beginning trying to keep up with the heat but after that first week things were back on track, delivering great flavors and chemistry. Earliest harvest ever here in 50 years of growing.'"

Chiles Valley District

Alexander Eisele, Volker Eisele Family Estate — "At this point only Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc remain. Weather conditions remain close to perfect which is certainly making for a relaxing walk to the finish line. Beautiful fruit, nice flavors, just lower than average yields. Harvest will most likely be complete at the end of next week."

Spring Mountain District

Stuart Smith, Smith-Madrone Winery — "The frantic tempo that preceded and continued during the hot spell has slowed to match the great weather. Many of the Spring Mountain District wineries who thought they’d be finished now are merrily harvesting when the time seems just right. Most, but not all, will be finished by this week’s end. There is a group who seems to always finish toward the end and these are Spring Mountain Vineyard, York Creek Vineyards, Pride and Sherwin, and this year will be no different. Similar to the 2021 vintage, the vines have once again been heroic. They held tough through one of the worst droughts in history, they held tough through the worst heat spell in history and they are giving us beautiful wines with deep red colors, soft tannins and wonderful flavors. This may be the year that reaffirms the old proverb that the vines must struggle to produce grapes that will make great wine."

St. Helena

Eric Titus, Titus Vineyards — "St. Helena mirrors what the other Upper Valley floor AVAs are experiencing. After the initial convergence of all varietals getting to some advanced stage of ripeness, which filled the winery to capacity, we at Titus are now selectively bringing in the last of the lots that have shown outstanding hang time integrity. We are essentially draining a tank and filling it back up with fruit that has been allowed to hang in this beautifully cooperative post-equinox weather. We expect to see very good extractions in these later picks that have had a chance to equilibrate and balance out following the unprecedented heat from three weeks ago. This will be our final week of harvest for our St. Helena vineyards, gathering up the last of our Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon and Petite Sirah."

Aron Weinkauf, Spottswoode Estate Vineyard & Winery — “Harvest 2022 came to a close here at the Spottswoode Estate Vineyard in St. Helena with the last blocks of Cabernet Sauvignon coming in on Sept. 24. We are very optimistic about the quality of fruit this season from our organically and biodynamically farmed vineyard, which displayed admirable resiliency through the Labor Day heat wave. This week we have focused our attention on fermentations and pressing off tanks with fruit that had been picked during the weeks of Sept. 5 and Sept. 12. Post-harvest work in the vineyard has begun with removal of shade cloth that will be saved and reused next year. We have also applied a foliar fertilizer spray made up of microbial tea, micro and macro nutrients, and kelp, which helps the vines recover from the aforementioned high heat and the stress of our ongoing drought. This is in keeping with our regenerative organic farming practices.”

Rutherford

Kristin Belair, Honig Vineyard & Winery — "Wait! What month is it? Winemakers throughout the region are reporting that they are on the home stretch or even all in and it is only the first week of October! Chris Phelps of Inglenook shared the following last week: 'Harvest of red grapes at the Inglenook estate, which began on Sept. 1, will conclude on Friday the 30th. Fall is in the air, as we bring in the last few lots of Cabernet Sauvignon. Impressive, with black fruits and ripe, luxurious tannins, the 2022 will be headed to barrels soon, after 15-20 days on skins.' Brooke Shenk of St. Supéry conveyed that they had picked all their Rutherford Merlot, Petit Verdot and one block of Cabernet Sauvignon before the rain and the ferments are showing excellent color and flavor. Their Cabernet Franc and the majority of their Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon have been hanging out in this beautiful weather awaiting harvest starting Sept. 29. Here at Honig, we are welcoming heading into the home stretch and hope to have the last of our Cabernet in within the next couple of weeks."

Oakville

Jennifer Rue, Oakville Ranch Vineyards — "This is the week we’ve been waiting for with dry warm conditions in the forecast and overnight temperatures staying in the mid to upper 40s keeping canopies active. Both conditions are helping vines emerge from whiplash conditions of a harvest punctuated by two opposite weather patterns. In the ongoing watch and wait scenario, blocks continue to move ever so slightly, a dramatic shift from the freight train of a month ago. The fact we are only in the first week of October is brought in almost every discussion about the timeline for finishing harvest. Meanwhile, the weather is on our side and what remains to harvest could move quickly, highlighting what we don’t know about the impacts of September's intense heat on vine metabolism. At Groth, Vineyard Manager Ben Forgeron expects to resume picking later this week or early next week, finishing harvest near mid-October."

Yountville

Louis Kapcsandy Jr., Kapcsandy Family Winery — "With nearly 100% of the grapes across the AVA picked, composting and cover crop sowing is underway. It’s been a wild ride these last few weeks. Overall, most are pleased how resilient the vines were after the heat wave and that there will be viable options when the time comes to blend next year. That said, everyone will be praying for precipitation and preparing for another possible La Niña curveball. En garde!"

Stags Leap District

Elizabeth Vianna, Chimney Rock Winery — "This week here in Stags Leap District things are coming close to the end. Josh Widaman, winemaker at Pine Ridge Vineyards, reports, 'Other than some young vines that are taking their sweet time, we have picked all our SLD fruit and we are 82% done with harvesting all our fruit at this time. Unfortunately, Cabernet Sauvignon from Carneros, Coombsville and Howell Mountain is slow to ripen. So, we’ll probably still be hard at work a month from now after all our SLD wines have already been put to bed for their winter slumber.' At Chimney Rock by the time this report is printed, I suspect we will be close to the finish line. The weather has been idyllic for this last bit of ripening that we were hoping for with cool nights and warm days. Now the second part of harvest begins — raising these wines to reach their potential."

Oak Knoll District

Jon Ruel, Trefethen Family Vineyards — "The vineyards have been rather quiet but our cellar has been quite busy, with lots of pumpovers and punchdowns. We expect to resume picking shortly, focusing on the remaining Cabernet Sauvignon, after taking about a week off and allowing those grapes to enjoy a few more days of sunshine. We remain really excited about the quality of this year's young wines!"

For real-time harvest photos and updates, visit the Napa Valley Vintners’ Harvest 2022 website at harvestnapa.com.