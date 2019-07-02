The Napa Valley Museum Yountville welcomed special guests on June 13 to celebrate the opening of the museum’s Veterans Home History Case display.
This permanent exhibition case, which was funded by a grant from the Napa County Board of Supervisors and the Wells Fargo Foundation, will provide a home for a rotating display of photographs, objects and artwork celebrating the history and contributions of the Veterans Home of California, Yountville.
It currently includes the “crown jewel” of the Home’s own archives: a Congressional Medal of Honor awarded to Colonel Nelson Holderman for his bravery in one of World War I’s most famous battles: the siege of the “Lost Battalion.” Captain Holderman was commandant of the Veterans Home in Yountville for 30 years, and one of the buildings on the site was re-named in his honor.
The exhibit was curated by a team led by Veterans Home Senior Librarian Jennifer Allen and the museum’s Manager of Exhibitions & Programs Ariel Loraine.
Guests at the opening included California Veterans Home Yountville Administrator Fred Just, Museum Board of Trustee President Ronda Schaer, and Wells Fargo Foundation representatives Pam Rubio and her husband, Vietnam veteran Chris Rubio.