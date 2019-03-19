The state Labor Commissioner’s office has ordered the two owners of St. Helena’s Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen to pay an employee $14,000 in back tips that they illegally withheld from the worker.
The employee, Tashi Dhondup, immigrated to the U.S. from Tibet three years ago. Dhondup worked at the restaurant from Dec. 2, 2016 to July 15, 2017. Paid $10 an hour, he also received tips from customers.
Unfortunately, only about half of those total tips made their way into Dhondup’s pocket. According to the Labor Commissioner report, business owners Chirring Sherpa and Ngima Sherpa kept the other half.
“I was new” to American work regulations and rules, said Dhondup, who is 31. “I was making pretty good money, but I didn’t know” that withholding tips is illegal, he said in an interview.
The Labor Commissioner’s office made its decision on Feb. 13.
Shova Sherpa, the wife of owner Chirring Sherpa, said they paid the $14,000 last week because “We didn’t want to fight with him anymore.”
During an interview on Monday, she was visibly upset about the outcome of the case, saying, “It’s not fair and it’s not right. We didn’t do anything wrong. He got more than his share. Who makes $14,000 in six months as a busser (busboy)? He claimed it and he got it.”
She said Dhondup was not a server, as he claimed, but a busser. Sherpa said when he first started worked with them, he had just come from Tibet and “didn’t know anything about serving. He did not have any experience working here, and we were supposed to teach him.”
Dhondup got the job because his father-in-law was a “good friend and customer of ours,” Sherpa said, and asked if we could help him. “Of course, we’re a small business and locally owned, we’ll do what we can,” she said.
Sherpa said from the beginning they always paid Dhondup 35 to 40 percent of the tips. “As a small restaurant, everybody works together and we pool the tips together, which means we share equally,” Sherpa said. Usually, there were either two or three people working the front of the house, she said.
After seven months, Dhondup claimed he was supposed to get 100 percent of the tips, and when he was told he couldn’t have all of the tips, Chrring Sherpa let him go, his wife said.
The state Labor Commissioner’s report tells a different story: After about seven months of working at the restaurant, and talking with other service industry workers, Dhondup questioned Chirring Sherpa about why he was keeping half his tips.
Sherpa told him the owners “were entitled to take 50 percent of the tips because they were a family owned business and also did the work of busing tables and serving food,” he said.
When Dhondup told Sherpa that wasn’t fair, he was fired, said the Labor Commissioner report.
“I was shocked,” Dhondup said.
Even after that, Dhondup was still willing to settle the issue. He told Chirring Sherpa, “If you pay me back, I will forget about what you did.”
Sherpa refused.
When Dhondup filed his case with the labor board, one of the Sherpas offered him $2,500 to settle the claim.
“I told him, no, I don’t want $2,500. I want what you took from me.”
On Monday, Shova Sherpa said after Dhondup was fired, he contacted the Sherpas again and demanded $10,000, stating that if he wasn’t paid, he would take his case to the Labor Commission.
Neither Sherpa showed up at the Labor Commissioner hearing, and on Feb. 13, Dhondup was awarded the $14,000 for unpaid tips. Chirring Sherpa declined to comment further about his case with Dhondup, only to say, “I didn’t want to fight with him” anymore.
That $14,000 is a lot of money to his family, Dhondup said.
“I’m struggling,” he said. “I need to support my family.”
Dhondup and his wife, Rowan Fasi, have a 4-year-old son.
The two met about 10 years ago when Fasi traveled from the U.S. to Nepal to study Shedra, a four-year course on Buddhist philosophy and Tibetan language.
Today, Fasi and their son live in St. Helena while Dhondup is living with a friend in Richmond and working at a Target.
Dhondup had some advice for other workers in his same situation.
Know your rights when you take a job, he said.
“Be smart,” he said. Ask for what you deserve.
“What’s right is right.”
According to the St. Helena restaurant website, Himalayan Sherpa Kitchen opened May 29, 2012 and is at 1148 Main St. It serves Nepalese and Indian specialties. The website lists its two sister restaurants, Yak & Yeti in Napa and Sonoma Grille in Sonoma. Neither of those restaurants was involved in the Labor Commissioner Office’s action.
St. Helena Star editor David Stoneberg contributed to this report.