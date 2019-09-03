Arrow&Branch has moved its boutique, premium winemaking to Brasswood Cellars, 3111 St. Helena Highway, just north of St. Helena and is offering custom private tastings by appointment in the new location.
Steve Contursi, Arrow&Branch Estate Vineyard proprietor said, “Brasswood Cellars features beautifully appointed private spaces that provide for complete tasting, olfactory and gastronomical experiences. Visitors now can enjoy our signature wines, current and library vintages as well as the new Arrow&Branch culinary experience prepared by Brasswood’s Executive Chef, David Nuno.”
Arrow&Branch was established by Contursi and his wife Seanne in 2007 starting with the purchase of a 3.5-acre Coombsville vineyard from renowned winemaker Tony Soter, and an additional 1.5 contiguous acres in 2011.
The current released wines are: 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon from the Beckstoffer Dr. Crane Vineyard; 2018 Sauvignon Blanc from Stagecoach Vineyard; 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon “Black Label” and their signature wine, 2016 “Right Bank Blend” Red Wine. The premiere release of 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon “Vine Hill Ranch” will be in the near future.
At Arrow&Branch, Jennifer Williams in winemaker, Michael Wolf is vineyard manager, Josh Ketchmer is director of hospitality and Danielle Sullivan is executive assistant.
Additional information about tastings is available online at ArrowandBranch.com, by phone at 707-200-3640 and by email at wine@ArrowandBranch.com.
The name Arrow&Branch was chosen as a reference to numismatics. Steve Contursi has been a professional numismatist since 1975 and specializes in historically significant, museum-quality U.S. coins. Found on the reverse of most United States coinage is an eagle holding an olive branch and arrows in its talons.
Each wine’s label includes a favorite quote from Benjamin Franklin including “Mind Your Business” and “Diligence is the mother of all good luck.” Franklin designed the first coin with a true Americana motif in 1776, known as the Continental Dollar.
It’s on this coin that his famous “Mind Your Business” quote is featured.