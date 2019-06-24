Founded in 1969, Napa Valley’s Cuvaison winery will celebrate its golden 50th anniversary throughout 2019.
To honor this important anniversary, Cuvaison created a one-of-a-kind anniversary auction lot for the 2019 Auction Napa Valley, which was sold for $170,000. It included a five-day trip to Switzerland, a number of experiences and Cuvaison wines.
The winery will host a number of special events and experiences throughout 2019, including a celebratory wine club dinner on July 12 featuring a selection of library wines, and a 50th Anniversary Reunion and Community Celebration for 200 people at the winery.
It will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the winery, 1221 Duhig Road, Napa.
The day of celebration includes great music, food and wine. Guests will enjoy wood-fired pizza, sliders, grilled vegetable skewers, summer salads, and gourmet cupcakes from Napa’s Ring of Fire.
There will be great live music from Toree McGee, who will play a blend of “Woodstock” rock ’n’ roll and country, and Roem Baur, an award-winning singer and touring songwriter from San Francisco.
The event will include a barrel toasting demonstration by Napa’s Demptos Cooperage, vineyard walking tours, a garden tour, kite flying. A portion of the ticket price for this event will be donated to the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation, providing support to Napa Valley’s vineyards through education and professional development.
Tickets are $100 per person or $85 for Cuvaison wine club members. For tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2IyRjJj.
In addition, Cuvaison will be releasing commemorative 50th anniversary bottlings of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir crafted from special blocks of the winery’s historic estate vineyard in the Los Carneros appellation of Napa Valley.
Inaugural vintage of Chardonnay
Originally founded by Thomas Parkhill and Thomas Cotrell, Cuvaison’s inaugural vintage of Napa Valley Chardonnay was crafted in 1969. A decade later, Cuvaison was acquired by the Schmidheiny family. As fourth-generation vintners, the Schmidheiny family focused on Chardonnay and Pinot Noir by acquiring 400 acres of land in Carneros, establishing initial plantings for what would help establish the Los Carneros AVA.
The site was selected for its ideal mix of clay and loam soils, and for its unique marine-influenced microclimate, where summer temperatures rarely exceed 80 degrees, providing ideal conditions for Burgundian varieties. In the years since, Cuvaison has been recognized for playing a key role in pioneering cool-climate Chardonnay and Pinot Noir in California.
“When my mother first visited Napa Valley more than 40 years ago, she was so taken with the beauty of the land and its potential for making world-class wines that she brought home a sample of the soil in a handkerchief to show our family,” said Cuvaison’s owner, Thomas Schmidheiny. “Our family’s connection with the land has endured for over four decades. As one of California’s first post-Prohibition wineries, and an early champion of the cool-climate wines of Los Carneros, we are honored to have played a role in the storied history of Napa Valley.”
Working with longtime winemaker Steve Rogstad, and renowned wine industry executive Dan Zepponi, who was named Cuvaison’s president and CEO in 2016, the Schmidheiny family is dedicated to keeping Cuvaison family owned for generations to come.
“Over the last several years, we have worked to ensure that Cuvaison remains as relevant and dynamic throughout the next half century, as it has been over the course of its first 50 years,” said Zepponi, whose father, Gino Zepponi, co-founded ZD Wines the same year Cuvaison was established. “We have done extensive replanting of our 200-planted-acre estate, unveiled new wines, branding and packaging, as well as a new website, and have made significant investments in our winemaking and hospitality programs. We have also expanded our team to include Consulting Winemaker Scott McLeod and Viticulturist Kelly Maher to help focus our winemaking and winegrowing direction into the future.”