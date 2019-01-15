Cuvaison Estate Wines, which includes Napa Valley’s Cuvaison winery in Los Carneros, and Brandlin Vineyard on Mount Veeder, has entered into a sales partnership with Frederick Wildman and Sons.
Effective Jan. 1, Frederick Wildman now provides sales services for the Cuvaison Estate Wines portfolio throughout the United States. Founded in 1934, Frederick Wildman is recognized as one of North America’s preeminent importers.
“We are excited to be working with Frederick Wildman and Sons, and honored to be a part of their renowned portfolio of wines,” said Cuvaison Estate Wines President and CEO Dan Zepponi. “Like Wildman, we are a historic American wine company that has stayed relevant and dynamic because of our absolute focus on quality. While this focus hasn’t changed, the way in which wines are marketed and sold throughout the United States has."
As part of the strategic sales partnership, Cuvaison Estate Wines will realign its current distributor network with Wildman’s national network of distributors, which includes Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits in more than 30 states. Cuvaison Estate Wines Vice President of Sales Steve Richards will continue to oversee the company’s international sales, while working closely with Frederick Wildman’s acclaimed team to expand Cuvaison Estate Wines’ reach in the North American wholesale market.