Napa Valley State Parks Association thanks past board members

Even though the state gave up on the Upvalley’s state parks in 2012, visitors can still hike Bothe’s scenic trails and see the 176-year-old Bale Grist Mill in action.

That’s largely thanks to the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District and the Napa Valley State Parks Association, which took over the parks after they were threatened with closure a decade ago.

Last Friday, in the shadow of the mill, the NVSPA held a celebration to thank five former board members who served during that pivotal era and continued to keep Bothe-Napa Valley State Park and Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park running despite wildfires and a pandemic — Michael Fradelizio, Bob Frescura, Pete McGee, Ken Stanton and Chip Bouril.

“This mill would not be (operating) today without these five guys,” said NVSPA board president Cathie Bennett Warner.

Fradelizio recalled meeting the late park ranger Sandy Jones in 2003 when she wanted to organize a fundraiser. Fradelizio, who then operated the Silverado Brewing Company, agreed to take charge of the first Harvest Dinner, which became an annual tradition.

Fradelizio said he was attracted to the Bale Grist Mill “for selfish reasons” because he believes in the nutritional value of freshly milled grains.

“When you buy a bag of flour you’ll see an expiration date, which may mean something and may not, but you don’t really know the grind date, which is more important,” he said.

Frescura is a devoted volunteer who liked getting his hands dirty, maintaining trails, orchards and the Native American Plant Garden at Bothe.

“Bob’s the guy you would see weed-eating on a Tuesday morning,” said board member Kathy Carrick. “He was like another part of the staff. … He was always there.”

McGee is longtime ranch manager at Livermore Ranch, which borders Robert Louis Stevenson State Park. He facilitated donations for trail and sign improvements and worked on the Old Mills Days and Harvest Dinner events. He and his crew helped clear trees and maintain trails at RLS.

Colleagues say Stanton and Bouril know Bothe’s trails better than anyone.

A noted outdoorsman and author of “Great Day Hikes in and Around Napa Valley,” Stanton joined the board in the mid-1990s. He’s led hikes on Mount St. Helena, including to the cabin where the author Robert Louis Stevenson and his wife, Fanny, spent their honeymoon.

Stanton has participated in trail work, volunteered at numerous park events, and documented and maintained Bothe’s historic cemetery.

Bouril served on the board since 1984 until he retired recently. A dedicated volunteer at park events, he was instrumental in managing the handover of Bothe and the Bale Grist Mill from California to the NVSPA and the Park and Open Space District.

A naturalist and soil conservationist, Bouril was also the board’s “conscience,” Warner said.

“Everything had to be done right and to the letter of the law,” she said. “He reminds all of us that we need those standards to keep this organization going.”