The Napa Valley Transportation Agency Board of Directors honored the late JoAnn Busenbark on July 17 for her lifelong commitment to public service, including the agency.
The room where the directors meet was named the JoAnn Busenbark Board Room.
Busenbark, who died May 20, was appointed by the Napa City Council to serve as a member of the Board of Directors from 1998 to 2003, serving as the first chair of NVTA (NCTPA at the time) from 1998 to 1999. She also served as a member of the NVTA Paratransit Coordinating Council from 2004 to 2019, and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission’s Policy Advisory Council representing the interests of seniors and persons with disabilities from April 2010 to October 2015.