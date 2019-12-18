{{featured_button_text}}
Carnegie Building

Carnegie Building

 Star file photo

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority will hold a public meeting at 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Carnegie Building, 1360 Oak Ave.

The NVTA is looking for input on updating the Countywide Transportation Plan to reflect a shared vision of safe, reliable transportation through 2045.

People are invited to identify traffic or transit problems and share their ideas for a more connected Napa County. Take a survey by texting GO to 73224.

For more information, go to nvtatransportationplan.org.

Most-read St. Helena news of 2019

These 10 St. Helena news stories received the most page views on the St. Helena Star website from our online readers in 2019.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0