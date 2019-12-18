The Napa Valley Transportation Authority will hold a public meeting at 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Carnegie Building, 1360 Oak Ave.
The NVTA is looking for input on updating the Countywide Transportation Plan to reflect a shared vision of safe, reliable transportation through 2045.
People are invited to identify traffic or transit problems and share their ideas for a more connected Napa County. Take a survey by texting GO to 73224.
For more information, go to nvtatransportationplan.org.
