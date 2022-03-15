Napa Valley Vine Trail proposes new route through downtown St. Helena

The Napa Valley Vine Trail is proposing a new alternative as the St. Helena City Council prepares to select a downtown route for the valley-spanning bike/pedestrian trail next Tuesday.

So far discussions have centered on three options: Oak Avenue, Church Street, or an eastern route that would bypass the downtown by using Library Lane, Starr Avenue, Pope Street, College Avenue and Mills Lane.

Members of the Advanced Transportation Sustainability and Parks & Recreation Commission endorsed a fourth “stop and shop” option that, in lieu of a designated route, would encourage cyclists to explore the downtown and would address neighborhood concerns about the loss of parking spaces.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Vine Trial founder Chuck McMinn released a letter on Monday rejecting the committees’ “Gap” strategy and proposing a new option: a “Church Street Bike Boulevard” that would leave Church Street as it is but add retractable bollards midway between Hunt and Pope.

The bollards would eliminate through traffic during the day but preserve vehicular access for Church Street residents, who would be issued transponders to retract the bollards remotely.

The bollards could also be retracted from dusk to dawn to accommodate delivery trucks and garbage trucks. Delivery trucks, mail trucks and emergency vehicles could use transponders or keypads to access Church Street during the day.

The Church Street Bike Boulevard differs from the original proposal to convert Church to a one-way street for southbound traffic only.

During a series of public workshops, the one-way Church Street alternative drew less criticism than the Oak Avenue route, which would eliminate 40 to 50 parking spaces that nearby businesses say are crucial for them and their customers.

However, Church Street residents were concerned that the Vine Trail would make their street less safe and pose hazards for residents backing out of their driveways.

“As this street is very small and narrow, there is barely enough room for two-way traffic, and if you reduce it to one-way with parked cars, there is barely any room to drive past both an active bike lane and the parked cars and trucks,” wrote Church Street resident Chris Blanchard in a recent letter to the editor.

According to McMinn’s letter, the new Church Street Bike Boulevard proposal is designed to address concerns like those and produce “a win-win-win for the residents of Church Street, the City of Saint Helena and the Vine Trail.”

The council will discuss the various options and be asked to select one at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, via Zoom.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.