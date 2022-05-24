Napa Valley Vine Trail’s St. Helena-to-Calistoga segment breaks ground

City, county and regional officials — as well as eager cyclists — gathered Tuesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of the next stretch of the Napa Valley Vine Trail between St. Helena and Calistoga.

The 7.4-mile, $12.6 million segment will start at Pratt Avenue in St. Helena and run parallel to Highway 29 almost to Dunaweal Lane, where it will jog to the east before continuing north to Lincoln Avenue.

Along the way, the trail will cross the highway twice with the addition of High-Intensity Activated crossWalk (HAWK) beacons, which are triggered with pushbuttons and will stop vehicular traffic to allow cyclists and pedestrians to cross safely.

The trail will also pass through Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, where officials attended Tuesday’s ceremonial groundbreaking.

Rep. Mike Thompson of St. Helena said the trail will have economic, health and safety benefits. He said Napa County has a higher than normal rate of car accidents involving pedestrians and cyclists, ranking eighth in California.

“There are a lot of great things happening in the Napa Valley where we’re at the top of a list statewide and nationally, but accidents involving pedestrians, bicyclists and automobiles shouldn’t be one of them,” said Thompson, D-St. Helena, adding that he was almost hit by a truck on Monday while riding his bike near Calistoga.

“This trail will minimize the possibility that people will be hit,” Thompson said. “If for no other reason, we should be doubling down to get this done as fast as we can.”

Cyclist Tim Thulin of Napa, who said he rides the length of the valley several times a month, echoed Thompson’s point about the hazards of cycling on Highway 29 Upvalley.

“This is a dangerous corridor,” Thulin said. “There’s not as much shoulder. Some of the worst parts are just south of (Bothe). That’s going to be eliminated. Not only will I have a clean surface to ride on, I won’t have to worry that some distracted driver … will plow into me. It’s happened before.”

“This is a reality I didn’t expect to happen in my lifetime,” he added.

Representatives of the Vine Trail, Napa County, the cities of St. Helena and Calistoga, Napa Valley Transportation Authority, Metropolitan Transportation Commission, California Transportation Commission, Bay Area Ridge Trail Council and other organizations hailed the grants, donors and public-private collaborations that brought the segment to the construction phase.

Chuck McMinn, founder and board president of the Vine Trail, rattled off from memory the names of 19 property owners who cooperated with the project, sometimes after lengthy negotiations.

“No one forced them. No eminent domain,” McMinn said. “We just asked very politely, ‘Will you let us be on the edge of your property?’ … We owe them a huge, huge debt of gratitude.”

Construction of the St. Helena-to-Calistoga segment is scheduled to end in July 2023. Once it’s done, the 47-mile Vine Trail will be 70% complete.

The segment of the trail to the immediate south, within the City of St. Helena, is in the design phase. It’s tentatively set to run along Oak Avenue downtown, without eliminating any parking spaces.

