Napa Valley Vintners gives additional $250,000 for COVID-19 testing

Napa Valley Vintners announced an additional $250,000 investment in the Adventist Health St. Helena/St. Helena Hospital Foundation mobile health unit to expand its usage and provide COVID-19 testing for farmworkers, seniors and low-income community members.

This marks the next step in the Vintners’ ongoing commitment to ensuring a healthy community and giving through Auction Napa Valley proceeds. Each year, NVV contributions provide access to healthcare needs for more than 100,000 individuals. In these extraordinary times, the organization has stepped up further to help fund COVID-19 testing to combat the spread of the virus.

“As Napa County’s total case counts continue to rise, efforts to make testing readily available and timely are invaluable. We’re thankful for the generous support of the Napa Valley Vintners whose funding helps to ensure access to testing for all community members no matter their circumstance,” said Diane Dillon, chairwoman of the Napa County Board of Supervisors.

In addition to this money for the mobile health unit, NVV has invested in several other endeavors to bring COVID-19 testing to Napa.