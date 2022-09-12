 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa Valley Vintners invests $25,000 in firefighter communication technology

  • 0
Napa Valley Vintners Logo
Courtesy of the Napa Valley Vintners

Napa Valley Vintners has announced it is investing $25,000 in technology to help Napa County firefighers increase efficiency and streamline communications.

The IamResponding platform is an emergency notification and response system that will link Napa County Fire with volunteer stations located throughout Napa County, 16 stations in all.

“The value of this system cannot be understated," Jason Martin, deputy fire chief for Napa County, said in a news release. "The most critical factor in any emergency situation is time. By connecting the fire departments in Napa County through one system, we will be able to expedite response to fires and emergencies. We are thankful for the support of Napa Valley Vintners to make this happen."

IamResponding will provide a single platform for real-time updates and simultaneous alerts among seven Napa County and nine volunteer fire departments. It will also enable the volunteer stations to keep Napa County updated on available resources daily.

People are also reading…

“Our goal is to operate more cohesively through one platform to help make the best use of our resources," Martin said. "Because resources, such as number of people available, fluctuate at the stations on a daily basis, the platform will provide critical time-saving information in the event of an emergency."

The system will be implemented immediately, and it’s anticipated that the volunteer fire stations will be online and linked by the end of September.

“Napa Valley Vintners is committed to supporting our community through investments in wildfire early detection and emergency response efficiency," said Dawnine Dyer, proprietor of Dyer Vineyards and chair of NVV’s Fire Prevention and Mitigation Committee. "In particular, we’re thrilled to be able to fund the IamResponding system that will make an immediate impact in combating wildfires this season."

Watch Now: Artisans restore Notre Dame's stained glass windows, and more of today's top videos

Watch as artisans restore the Notre Dame's glass windows after the tragic 2019 fire, stunning new footage shows the Titanic with new details and colors, and more of today's top videos.

Artisans restore Notre Dame’s signature stained glass windows ahead of 2024 reopening
World

Artisans restore Notre Dame’s signature stained glass windows ahead of 2024 reopening

  • 0

Luckily most of the stained glass windows survived the 2019 blaze. Buzz 60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Stunning new footage shows the Titanic with new details and colors
World

Stunning new footage shows the Titanic with new details and colors

  • Updated
  • 0

37 years after it was discovered off the coast of Canada, the Titanic wreck is visible in ever greater detail as it decays.

Germany, Israel mark 50th anniversary of 1972 Olympic attack
World

Germany, Israel mark 50th anniversary of 1972 Olympic attack

  • 0

Germany and Israel's presidents lead commemorations marking 50 years since the Munich Olympics attack, with hopes that a long-awaited compensa…

World's oldest gas balloon race soars above Europe
World

World's oldest gas balloon race soars above Europe

  • 0

A Father-Son team has won the Gordon Bennett Cup for the first time ever. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

Ukraine’s wineries toil under Russian rockets
World

Ukraine’s wineries toil under Russian rockets

  • Updated
  • 0

Ukrainians are determined to keep producing wine despite extraordinary adversity. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Passersby rescue man from floodwaters in India
World

Passersby rescue man from floodwaters in India

  • Updated
  • 0

Video captures the intense moments bystanders rescue a man overwhelmed by intense flood water in India’s tech capital. Trinity Chavez has more…

China earthquake: Rescuers search for survivors after dozens killed
World

China earthquake: Rescuers search for survivors after dozens killed

  • Updated
  • 0

The death toll from the strongest earthquake to hit China's southwestern Sichuan province since 2017 rose to 65 on September 6 as rescuers rus…

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Napa Valley Vintners' gift to OLE Health

Napa Valley Vintners' gift to OLE Health

The Napa Valley Vintners have transferred ownership of the Community Health Center it built in north Napa to OLE Health, providing a permanent, mortgage-free home that will be called the OLE Health Napa Valley Vintners North Napa Campus.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News