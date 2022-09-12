Napa Valley Vintners invests $25,000 in firefighter communication technology

Napa Valley Vintners has announced it is investing $25,000 in technology to help Napa County firefighers increase efficiency and streamline communications.

The IamResponding platform is an emergency notification and response system that will link Napa County Fire with volunteer stations located throughout Napa County, 16 stations in all.

“The value of this system cannot be understated," Jason Martin, deputy fire chief for Napa County, said in a news release. "The most critical factor in any emergency situation is time. By connecting the fire departments in Napa County through one system, we will be able to expedite response to fires and emergencies. We are thankful for the support of Napa Valley Vintners to make this happen."

IamResponding will provide a single platform for real-time updates and simultaneous alerts among seven Napa County and nine volunteer fire departments. It will also enable the volunteer stations to keep Napa County updated on available resources daily.

“Our goal is to operate more cohesively through one platform to help make the best use of our resources," Martin said. "Because resources, such as number of people available, fluctuate at the stations on a daily basis, the platform will provide critical time-saving information in the event of an emergency."

The system will be implemented immediately, and it’s anticipated that the volunteer fire stations will be online and linked by the end of September.

“Napa Valley Vintners is committed to supporting our community through investments in wildfire early detection and emergency response efficiency," said Dawnine Dyer, proprietor of Dyer Vineyards and chair of NVV’s Fire Prevention and Mitigation Committee. "In particular, we’re thrilled to be able to fund the IamResponding system that will make an immediate impact in combating wildfires this season."