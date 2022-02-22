Napa Valley Vintners invites applications for Leadership Program

The Napa Valley Vintners (NVV) announced Friday that applications are open for the second cohort of its Leadership Program.

Last year the NVV launched a Leadership Program to help develop the next generation of leaders who will help shape the future of Napa Valley. The tailor-made, unique initiative in the world of wine is designed for driven professionals with a desire to grow and contribute to the greater wine community.

“The Napa Valley wine region has achieved remarkable success because of its unique terroir and because of its community of visionary entrepreneurs. This program seeks to build upon that spirit and create the next generation of leaders,” said Linda Reiff, CEO and President of Napa Valley Vintners.

The nine-month program includes in-person sessions, inspirational speakers, thoughtful conversation, educational assignments and a strategic group project. It offers a stimulating environment of personal and professional development while building diversity and inclusion in leadership positions and enhances the wine region’s capacity for innovation and excellence.

This year’s program is supported by a $25,000 Kaiser Permanente community grant.

“We are thankful to Kaiser for believing in the value of this program and for investing in our community. With their support, future leaders will have great impact in our community,” said Reiff.

After some of the most challenging times in Napa Valley history, the Leadership Program is one of many new efforts NVV launched in the last two years to help its members businesses, and to help create the next and best chapter for the Napa Valley region.

Participation is open to those who work for an NVV member winery in a senior-level position and have the desire to help shape the future of the Napa Valley wine region in a leadership capacity. The 2022-2023 cohort is limited to 12 participants. Those seeking more information should contact the NVV.