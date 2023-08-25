Chandon California harvested its first Napa Valley grapes of the 2023 season around midnight Thursday, as harvest begins about three weeks later than last year.

Chandon, which specializes in sparkling wine, brought in 9 tons of Pinor Meunier and 12 tons of Pinot Noir from its Yountville estate vineyards. Grapes for sparkling wines are typically harvested earlier than still wine grapes, and some Napa Valley growers aren't planning to harvest until October or even November.

According to a press release from Chandon, a cool growing season slowed the ripening process.

“This cool growing season and late harvest is certainly one for the record books," said Pauline Lhote, winemaker for Chandon. "But then 50 years of sparkling winemaking in Napa teaches you lots of patience.”

According to the press release, 2023 is potentially one of the coolest starts in Sonoma and Napa in more than 20 years. Lhote and her team are excited about the high quality of the 2023 harvest, noting that cooler than average temperatures after veraison (the beginning of ripening) helped to slow ripening and preserved the grapes' bright acidity and fresh fruit character.

“Overall, it was quite a dream season for sparkling wine grapes,” Lhote said. “After years of drought and heat in California it was such a blessing to finally have a very wet, cool season. Even three weeks late, I’m excited about the exceptional fruit starting to come in.”

After years of drought, this year's wetter, cooler growing season has resulted in replenished soil moisture in the vineyards, full ponds and reservoirs through the summer, and thriving flora and fauna, including growing fish and owl populations.

“It was amazing to see the impact of this year’s rain on every aspect of our winegrowing and regenerative practices — natural wildlife expanding its territories, soil health and beneficials thriving, and our vineyards across Sonoma, Carneros and Napa needing far less irrigation than in past years," said Chandon Winegrowing Director Carlos Danti.

Lohte said she's optimistic about grape yield, noting that winter rains and slow ripening allowed vineyards to grow extremely well, with clean, loose clusters that have high potential to deliver quantity as well as quality.