Napa Valley Wine Train resumes Monday

The Napa Valley Wine Train is welcoming back passengers beginning Monday, May 17.

One of the few active historic passenger railroads in the U.S., the Wine Train will celebrate its reopening by offering complimentary tickets to local healthcare workers to thank them for their services. The train also partnered with OLE Health to host a temporary vaccination clinic at their train station since mid-April to support local efforts in vaccinating the community.

“We are prouder than ever to be part of the Napa Valley community after witnessing its resilience throughout the pandemic and want to express our gratitude to our local healthcare heroes,” said Steven Lampkin, area director for Noble House Hotels & Resorts. “We are thrilled to bring back our one-of-a-kind experiences for locals and visitors and have implemented numerous safety measures to give passengers peace of mind while enjoying the Wine Train’s world-class dining and picturesque setting.”

The train will relaunch with one of its Legacy Tour, which begins with a sparkling wine tasting, followed by a three-hour rail tour of the Napa Valley, a four-course meal curated by the Wine Train’s culinary team, a stop at the Napa Valley sign for a photo opportunity, and exclusive tastings and tours at Charles Krug and V. Sattui.