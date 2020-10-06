Napa Valley's Clover Flat Landfill survives Glass Fire

Clover Flat Landfill plans to reopen to the public next week after the Glass Fire swept around the property but left the landfill untouched.

The fire charged down toward the landfill through Dutch Henry Canyon. It melted some piping and burned the foliage surrounding the landfill, a few vehicles, and a shed and some of the containers in the recycling area, said Christy Pestoni, the landfill’s chief operating officer.

The fire did not damage the gas wells, compactor, scale house, e-waste container or an engine that provides power to Calistoga. The landfill itself was unharmed, despite heavy damage to surrounding properties.

“The landfill is covered in dirt, so it did not burn,” Pestoni said.

Silverado Trail remains closed to the public between Dunaweal Lane and Deer Park Road, but Upper Valley Disposal Service (UVDS) trucks started delivering waste to the landfill on Tuesday.

The landfill is also preparing to receive fire debris from the LNU Lightning Complex fires. UVDS is already processing tree debris at its Whitehall Lane facility, and will begin processing tree debris at Clover Flat by the end of this week.