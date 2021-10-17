Napa Valley's DAR Caymus Chapter to meet Oct. 27

The featured speaker will be Antonia Allegra, author, food critic and poet. She will speak about her immigrant Swiss Italian ancestors and her grandfather who was the attorney for Beringers. Her family would come up from the Bay Area to enjoy picnics in St. Helena and many years later she would settle here. She will also tell of her experiences here and how she came to live in the Napa Valley. While being a food editor in San Diego she was asked to set up a cooking school at Beringer with instructor Madeleine Kamman.