Native American human remains were found Wednesday morning at a St. Helena construction site.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Workers remodeling a home on Dean York Lane, not far from York Creek, found the remains while digging and called the police at about 8:30 a.m., according to St. Helena Police Chief Chris Hartley.

An anthropologist from UC Davis determined the single body found on the site belonged to one of the Napa Valley’s Native American inhabitants, who populated the area for about 10,000 years.

Hartley said the Napa County coroner will contact tribal leaders, who will decide how the body should be handled. The site will be guarded until then, Hartley said.

The remains of dozens of Native Americans were found in the mid-2000s near the site of St. Helena’s flood project west of the Napa River.

20 influential Indigenous Americans you might not know about A closer look at Indigenous history Tecumseh Red Cloud Edmonia Lewis Susan La Flesche Picotte Allan Houser Charlie Parker Maria Tallchief Mildred Loving Ben Nighthorse Campbell Wilma Mankiller Sacheen Littlefeather Joy Harjo Charlene Teters Louise Erdrich John Herrington Deb Haaland Kent Monkman Lila Downs Sharice Davids Tommy Orange