Neighbors complain of odors at compost/recycling facility near St. Helena

Whitehall Lane residents are complaining of ongoing problems with odors, noise and light pollution at Upper Valley Disposal Service’s composting and recycling facility, and some are pressing for an independent audit.
The severity of the odor ebbs and flows, but at its worst “we haven’t been able to enjoy where we live,” said Whitehall Lane resident Lauren Pesch during a virtual meeting on Feb. 23 that attracted at least 36 participants.
In March 2019, “it was almost for a month that we couldn’t be outside without it smelling — as my little 3-year-old said — like poop,” Pesch said.
A handful of other neighbors raised similar complaints during the meeting, which Supervisor Diane Dillon said was aimed at producing a “productive dialogue” between UVDS and residents of Whitehall Lane, located about a mile south of the St. Helena city limits.
Whitehall Lane residents Matt and Kami Smith said previous discussions with UVDS “have fallen on deaf ears” and called for an independent audit of the company and its operations.
“This was a family that had an idea to provide a service to the valley, with no real expertise in waste management,” said Matt Smith. “And it has grown into a major enterprise, but an economic and environmental nightmare to the surrounding community.”
Peter Ex, manager of Napa County's solid waste program, said there have been “significant positive changes at the facility” in the past year or two.
“The pond going anaerobic was a very difficult time for everyone out there,” Ex said. “It took (UVDS) a little while to get a handle on the situation, but they have made numerous improvements to their pond system to hopefully keep that from happening again.”
Within the last 20 months, UVDS has installed a new management team, cleaned up the facility, and added more aerators at the pond associated with the worst odors, said Christy Pestoni, chief operating officer at UVDS.
The facility has converted most back-up alarms to less annoying “white noise,” redirected lights after complaints from neighbors, and planted more trees and shrubs to screen the facility, Pestoni said.
To cut down on odors from composting, the facility has improved its technique for blending grape pomace with green waste and abandoned plans to accept commercial food waste, Pestoni said.
Ex said he will work with UVDS to improve the process for reporting odors.
“There’s always going to be odors at a compost facility,” said Ex. “I don’t think you’re ever going to get away from that. But they shouldn’t be offensive odors and they shouldn’t continually affect your lives.”
John Williams, who lives near Whitehall Lane, said he and other neighbors aren’t experts in the technical details of composting and recycling, but “we’re getting pretty good at being able to tell when it stinks and when it sounds bad and when it glares into our rooms.”
“The number of people concerned are growing and getting a little tired,” Williams said.
WATCH NOW: COCA-COLA LAUNCHES NEW BOTTLES MADE FROM 100% RECYCLED MATERIALS
CATCH UP ON NAPA COUNTY'S TOP NEWS STORIES
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
A mountain lion was spotted in a central Napa neighborhood earlier this month. There are witnesses and a video to prove it.
A woman who was sexually assaulted in a portable toilet at BottleRock 2019 has filed a civil lawsuit against the music festival's organizers a…
Napa County has received more than 840 complaints since its shelter in place order was lifted for the first time in June 2020, records show.
A deteriorating two-story concrete building in remote south Napa County wetlands once relayed news from Asia to the rest of the United States …
Experts say the spike is the result of a pandemic economy and far from normal. In the meantime, skyrocketing home values could displace renters.
An appeals court rules the Expo's offer to keep a model railroad exhibit at the Napa Expo — though at higher rent — renders an anti-eviction p…
Transportation officials are looking at creating 2 roundabouts on Highway 29 in Oakville and Rutherford.
The move would follow an earlier round of job cuts by NVUSD in early 2020, as enrollment continues to fall in the district.
Napa’s new card room, Ace & Vine, opened for business this past week. Take a look inside.
Some Napa school traditions manage to live on, pandemic or not. Like picture day.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.