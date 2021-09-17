 Skip to main content
Neighbors drop lawsuit alleging fire risks, nuisances at Upvalley recycling/composting site
Litigation

Neighbors drop lawsuit alleging fire risks, nuisances at Upvalley recycling/composting site

Compost piles at UVDS

Junior Garibay, Bryce Howard and Christy Pestoni stand next to the compost piles at the UVDS composting and recycling facility on Whitehall Lane in St. Helena. Neighbors sued UVDS in May alleging odors, noise and other problems at the site.

 Star file photo

Whitehall Lane residents who sued Upper Valley Disposal Service (UVDS), Upper Valley Recycling and Clover Flat Landfill alleging intolerable fire risks and public nuisances are dropping their lawsuit.

An attorney for the plaintiffs filed to dismiss the suit on Thursday “in order for Plaintiffs to avoid further costs and expenses of litigation.”

Filed May 10 in Napa Superior Court, the lawsuit sought a court order addressing what the neighbors described as ongoing problems with fire hazards, noise, odors, pests and intrusive lighting at the UVDS Whitehall Lane recycling and composting facility, as well as fire hazards and pollution at Clover Flat.

In a public statement and in court filings, the companies called the lawsuit “meritless” and insisted that their operations comply with use permits and follow industry best practices regarding fire prevention, odors, noise and other concerns posed by neighbors. 

The lawsuit also challenged the lack of competitive bidding for the services provided by UVDS, Upper Valley Recycling and Clover Flat. The companies operate under long-term franchise agreements with the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency, a joint-powers authority made of up elected officials from Napa County, the city of St. Helena, the city of Calistoga, and the town of Yountville.

Attorneys for the companies claimed the lawsuit was an attempt "to obtain the Companies' confidential information to provide to St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth to assist him in his personal vendetta against the Companies."

Ellsworth, who was not party to the lawsuit, has been a vocal critic of the companies' operations, citing fire hazards, pollution and other environmental issues.

The plaintiffs were Sandra and John Thompson, Paul Heiselmann, Leslie Velasco, John Witt, and Matt and Kami Smith.

This article will be updated pending comment by the plaintiffs and defendants.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

