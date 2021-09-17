Neighbors drop lawsuit alleging fire risks, nuisances at Upvalley recycling/composting site

Whitehall Lane residents who sued Upper Valley Disposal Service (UVDS), Upper Valley Recycling and Clover Flat Landfill alleging intolerable fire risks and public nuisances are dropping their lawsuit.

An attorney for the plaintiffs filed to dismiss the suit on Thursday “in order for Plaintiffs to avoid further costs and expenses of litigation.”

Filed May 10 in Napa Superior Court, the lawsuit sought a court order addressing what the neighbors described as ongoing problems with fire hazards, noise, odors, pests and intrusive lighting at the UVDS Whitehall Lane recycling and composting facility, as well as fire hazards and pollution at Clover Flat.

In a public statement and in court filings, the companies called the lawsuit “meritless” and insisted that their operations comply with use permits and follow industry best practices regarding fire prevention, odors, noise and other concerns posed by neighbors.

