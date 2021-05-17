Neighbors sue UVDS and Clover Flat Landfill claiming odors, noise, pollution

The lawsuit says the composting of grape pomace is a “major source” of the odor.

The lawsuit also complains of fire hazards, the unsightly dumping of old vehicles, light pollution and constant noise, from the crashing and shattering of glass bottles to the engine and brake sounds of large trucks. The lawsuit notes that UVDS recently replaced its trucks' beeping backup warnings with more tolerable white noise.

The plaintiffs seek a court order limiting noisy activities to weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., prohibiting activities that generate odors, requiring fire prevention measures, and preventing UVDS from shining bright lights onto neighboring properties. They also request unspecified damages and reimbursement of court costs and legal fees.

The complaint also alleges pollution originating from Clover Flat Landfill, which, like UVDS, is owned by the Pestoni family.

The plaintiffs allege “violations of numerous solid waste, chemical, drainage, discharge, leachate, permit and environmental regulations” from August 2018 to the present.