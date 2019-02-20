AT&T will install a new antenna array atop an existing PG&E tower near Mills Lane in an effort to improve local cell service.
The 12-foot-tall apparatus will be placed on a 93-foot-tall PG&E lattice tower in a vineyard about 1,400 feet away from Main Street.
The St. Helena Planning Commission voted 5-0 Tuesday to approve the project, which is very similar to a Verizon antenna array that was approved near Grayson Avenue in October.
According to a letter accompanying the application, the array will “minimize the loss of coverage” in St. Helena and “provide enhanced service to the residential areas that surround this location.”
AT&T will also install equipment on the ground at the base of the tower, surrounded by a fence of either wrought iron or wood slats – the final design is still undecided.
The design before the commission consisted of wood slats, and the commission approved the project contingent upon the final fence design being “in substantial conformance” with the submitted design.
The approval is also contingent upon a signed easement involving AT&T, PG&E and the property owner, Charlie Crocker.