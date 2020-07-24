New building approved in downtown St. Helena

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A dilapidated former blacksmith’s shop on Adams Street will be replaced with a two-story office and retail building.

The Planning Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve the construction of the 2,847-square-foot building on the south side of Adams between Money Way and Adams Street Shipping.

The existing 2,520-square-foot building, clad in corrugated metal, was built in the mid-1920s and was most recently used as storage for Vasconi’s. According to Zillow, the property sold last July for $1,090,000.

Owner David Walker told the commission he wanted to restore the site’s original luster.

“Everything that we’ve done with regard to our planning is to keep in the character of St. Helena and try to bring back a functioning building that will enhance the overall downtown aesthetic,” said Walker, who recently moved to St. Helena from Los Angeles.

The new building will take some architectural cues from the old one, with a combination of concrete, steel siding, vertical wood, and steel windows. The square footage will be larger than that of the existing building because of the second story, but the actual footprint will be slightly smaller to comply with current setbacks.