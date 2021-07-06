 Skip to main content
New map will aid evacuations in St. Helena

New map will aid evacuations in St. Helena

Zonehaven map of St. Helena

Zonehaven's map of St. Helena splits the city into 13 zones to aid during evacuations and repopulations.

 Zonehaven

A new map splits St. Helena into zones, in hopes of simplifying the evacuation process during fires or other disasters.

The city is encouraging residents to “Know Your Zone.” During an emergency, zone numbers will be provided along with evacuation instructions.

The zones will enable the St. Helena Police Department to coordinate wildfire evacuation plans with other city departments, and allow for better coordination with Cal Fire, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and the Napa County Office of Emergency Services.

St. Helena is divided into 13 zones. For example, Vineyard Valley Mobile Home Park is in STH-E004, Napa Valley College is in STH-E006, and the downtown is split between STH-E004 east of Main Street and STH-E003-C west of Main Street.

Find your zone by looking up your address on community.zonehaven.com. If you’re having trouble, contact Lt. Justin Tharp at jtharp@cityofsthelena.org or 967-2856.

The maps, which cover all of Napa County, were developed by Zonehaven in conjunction with local governments and law enforcement agencies, and funded partly by a $112,500 grant from the Napa Valley Community Foundation.

Could technology deliver us from these annual infernos? Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Napa's Burning Problem: A Napa Valley Register series taking an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires

The Napa Valley Register takes an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires in this four-part series.

