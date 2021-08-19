New Napa County program helps neighborhoods weather disaster together

Napa Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) is rolling out a countywide initiative to help improve neighborhood connection and resiliency in case of disaster.

The new initiative is called Map Your Neighborhood, and the program provides a broad framework for neighbors to connect with one another, and assist each other to prepare for and respond to disaster.

The introductory Map Your Neighborhood class is available via ZOOM every other month. The next training will be Thursday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m. To register, go to tinyURL.com/napaCOAD.

Map Your Neighborhood is an organizing initiative that has been implemented in communities across the country, including in Sonoma County.

COAD is working with Skip Jirrels, a consultant from Sonoma County who has extensive experience with the program. At the first training, 60-plus people representing over two dozen neighborhoods from American Canyon to Calistoga participated.