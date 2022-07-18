New no-parking zones in downtown St. Helena

Drivers apparently aren't seeing red near the intersection of Main and Spring streets, where cars continue parking even after the curb was painted red last week.

The new red zones on the east side of the intersection eliminate three parking spaces and are intended to help drivers see pedestrians entering the crosswalk.

St. Helena Police Chief Chris Hartley said police won't start ticketing vehicles in the new red zone until the white parking delineators have been painted over and proper public notification has been issued.

The restriping is the first step in a series of short-term improvements agreed upon by the city and Caltrans that will also include new pavement markings, new crosswalks with enhanced patterns, and new advisory and warning signs.

Subsequent improvements could include bulb-outs, flashing beacons, and moving the Main Street crosswalk to the north side of the intersection.

The improvements were the result of a June 27 meeting organized by U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson that also included the district director of Caltrans, state Sen. Bill Dodd, Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, and Vice Mayor Paul Dohring.

The meeting came a month after St. Helena Star freelance sportswriter Garrett Whitt was injured in a hit-and-run while using the crosswalk in his motorized wheelchair.

For more information about the pedestrian safety improvements, call the city Public Works department at 707-968-2658.