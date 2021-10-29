New route for Nov. 5 St. Helena High School Homecoming Parade

The St. Helena High School Homecoming Parade, which typically closes Main Street, is using a new route this year due to traffic congestion caused by the storm-related closure of Silverado Trail.

The parade will leave St. Helena High School at 1:55 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, and stay on streets west of Main Street, passing all four public school campuses. Members of the public are encouraged to congregate along Oak Avenue between Adams Street and Hillview Place.

Starting at the high school, the parade will go down Grayson Avenue and onto Valley View Street, Spring Street, Allyn Avenue, Madrona Avenue, Spring Mountain Road, Hillview Place past RLS Middle School, and then down Oak from Hillview to Adams Street. The parade will turn onto Adams and then back onto Allyn, retracing its steps.

Silverado Trail is closed between Deer Park Road and Meadowood Lane because a segment of the road was undermined by erosion during Sunday's storm. The road will be closed for approximately three weeks, according to a city press release issued Thursday.

Repairs will require removing the existing pavement, excavating loose soil, adding a new roadway base consisting of large rocks, laying down new soil, and repaving and restriping the road.

A temporary traffic signal has been installed at the corner of Highway 29 and Deer Park Road to help deal with heavy traffic congestion.