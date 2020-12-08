New St. Helena City Council considers crosswalks

Re-elected Mayor Geoff Ellsworth and newly elected councilmembers Eric Hall and Lester Hardy took the oath of office during Tuesday's virtual meeting.
The new council’s first piece of business was a study looking at potential crosswalks and other traffic-calming measures on Spring Street and Madrona Avenue.
Several residents urged the council to take a common-sense approach to crosswalks, since drivers tend to speed in areas where kids are walking to school.
“We need to somehow make Spring Street less of a freeway,” said resident William Wagner.
However, City Attorney Ethan Walsh said the city could be exposed to legal liability if it installs crosswalks that are later deemed unsafe.
The council directed staff to work with a consultant on a two-phase proposal, with the first phase (no more than $20,000) focusing on pedestrian safety improvements on Spring and Madrona and the second phase being a more comprehensive study of citywide active transportation and safe routes to school.
Recognition of Koberstein, Knudsen
Before Hall and Hardy took the oath of office, councilmembers praised outgoing councilmembers David Knudsen and Mary Koberstein.
Councilmembers praised Knudsen for his listening skills and advocacy for youth, open space, trails and other quality-of-life issues.
Vice Mayor Paul Dohring said, “The thing that most impresses me about you, other than your brilliant mind, is the passion that you have for the natural physical environment … and your passion for the regular … resident of St. Helena. That passion is infectious.”
Ellsworth thanked Koberstein, one of his challengers in this year’s election, for her “incredible” contributions to St. Helena during her time on the Planning Commission and the City Council.
He singled out her work on the SHAPE Committee, zoning codes, legal services, employee appreciation events, downtown business loans, water rates, tertiary water and purple pipe.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
