New St. Helena City Council to be sworn in Dec. 13

St. Helena’s new City Council will be sworn in on Dec. 13 after certified election results confirmed the victories of Paul Dohring, Anna Chouteau and Billy Summers.

Dohring, previously vice mayor, won the mayoral race with 1,275 votes (54.35%), according to final results released Friday by the Napa County Election Division. City Councilmember Eric Hall trailed with 1,071 votes (45.65%).

Hall has two years left on his council term. Dohring was at the end of his four-year term on the council, so he would have been off the council if he’d lost the mayoral race. Instead he will begin a two-year term as mayor, replacing Geoff Ellsworth, who did not seek re-election.

In a three-way race for two regular council seats, incumbent Anna Chouteau got 1,828 votes (52.28%) and Billy Summers got 864 votes (25.65%). Amy Beaudine trailed with 676 votes (20.07%).

Chouteau will begin her second four-year term. Summers, a businessman and former professional snowboarder who has never run for office, will take over Dohring’s old council seat.