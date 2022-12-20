New St. Helena school board meets, discusses enrollment

Lisa Pelosi was reappointed St. Helena school board president last week, after Shawn Moura and Jeanmarie Wolf were sworn in as trustees.

Moura and Wolf were the only people to apply for two open seats, so they were automatically elected without appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot. They were sworn in on Dec. 14.

In addition to Pelosi being reappointed president, trustee Jeannie Kerr was appointed vice president and trustee Laura Symon was appointed board clerk.

District of Choice

In other action, the school board weighed in on District of Choice enrollment caps for the 2023-24 school year.

Trustees asked staff to come back in January with lower caps that the ones proposed on Thursday. For grades K-5, the proposed cap was 80 students per grade.

The caps for each grade level will determine how many children from outside the district can be accepted into St. Helena schools under the District of Choice program. The application deadline for the next school year was last Friday.

For most grade levels the proposed caps far exceeded projected enrollment for in-district students, which means more slots would be available for kids from outside the district.

Trustees Laura Symon and Shawn Moura opposed raising the caps so high.

“I think that we have to think about the students we have right now and take care of them and their learning needs, and not put added pressure on our teachers as they do their best to support the students they have,” Symon said.

Superintendent Rubén Aurelio said he proposed increasing the caps for early grades because he’s concerned about low projected enrollment next year in those grades, including 52 children in first grade and 57 in second grade.

Early retirements

On the personnel front, a few key administrators have accepted early retirement packages under a program the district offers every four years.

Director of curriculum and instruction Mary Allen, chief business official Andrea Stubbs, Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School Principal Karin Cox, and academic counselor Terry O’Leary are among those set to retire next June.

