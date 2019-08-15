Monday was a big day for St. Helena’s 106-year-old Cameo Cinema.
In the morning, Ann Nevero and others on the board of directors of the Friends of the Cameo presented a golden star to Janet Costner for her winning tagline: “Friends of the Cameo: Sparking creativity, building community, celebrating our history.”
Costner, longtime St. Helenan and supporter of the Cameo, said, “This is such an honor. I have always felt like family at the theater and am really pleased to finally have a ‘Star.’” Cameo Cinema fans submitted more than 260 taglines for the contest, Nevero said. Costner’s Star will join many others on the Cameo’s “Galaxy Wall.”
Nevero said, “All of the entries were very creative and reflected the genuine affection that this community has for our Cameo Theater and the owner and Creative Director, Cathy Buck. The last entry came in at 11:58 p.m. on the final day, just two minutes before the deadline.”
Some of the most-clever taglines included:
- Cameo Cinema: Sharing Movies, Magic and Memories
- Live, Learn, Laugh
- The Three Musketeers: Cameo, Community and Cathy!
- Cinema That Lights the Mind
- Lights, camera, community
- Where everyone is a star; and
- The bright side of the dark side.
Nevero added, “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who submitted such inspiring and creative taglines,” adding that everyone who submitted an entry will have their name on the Cameo’s big screen sometime soon.
‘Maiden’ documentary
At 5 p.m., Cathy Buck, Cameo proprietor, hosted a sold-out showing of “Maiden,” followed by a Q&A session featuring local sailor Julie Spencer and professional sailor Katie Pettibone of Sacramento.
Patrons started showing up shortly after 4 p.m. and nearly all of those who came without a ticket, hoping to get a seat in the sold-out venue, were turned away. “Maiden” is a documentary about Tracy Edwards and her quest to skipper the first all-female crew to compete in the grueling Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989. The race covers 33,000 miles and takes nine months.
Spencer is executive director of the Rianda House Senior Activity Center in St. Helena.
The nonprofit Friends of the Cameo is an alliance of patrons, donors, and local businesses that raises money to help preserve the unique and magical experience that is the Cameo Cinema. This fall, the FOC will rebrand as the Cameo Cinema Foundation.
“With this name change we hope to better reflect our mission to safeguard this historic theater, and ensure the Cameo continues to educate, inspire and entertain for generations to come,” added Nevero.