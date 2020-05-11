New state law leaves UpValley Family Centers in a bind

“Ironically, this law is limiting us from serving the very people the law is trying to protect,” Hayne wrote in an email to the city.

The family center has 24 full- and part-time employees who need office space. They are split roughly equally between the center’s St. Helena and Calistoga offices.

Ocón said the center leases space elsewhere in St. Helena because there isn’t enough room for the St. Helena staff at the Spring Street office. Ocón noted that the property hasn’t been used for housing for decades, and the county rents part of the property for a preschool.

“It’s not really set up to be a residence,” she said.

The zoning quandary isn't an immediate concern during the pandemic, when most of the staff is working remotely from home, but it does present a long-term challenge for the nonprofit.

Assistant City Attorney Ethan Walsh called the situation an “unintended consequence” of the new law that’s also cropping up in other communities.

“What (the family center) is experiencing is a really frustrating outgrowth of some of the new legislation,” Walsh said. “They’re not the only ones who are experiencing it.”